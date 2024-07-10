Anne Hathaway Is Reportedly In Talks to Reprise Her Role in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel

As we all collectively gird our loins (sorry—had to) for the upcoming Devil Wears Prada sequel , Anne Hathaway is reportedly in talks to return for part two, alongside fellow co-stars Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, Us Weekly reports.

Aline Brosh McKenna, the screenwriter behind the original 2006 film, “is working on a script for a follow-up film from Disney,” the outlet writes. Producer Wendy Finerman will also return for the sequel, as will director David Frankel, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Hathaway, seen here as Andy Sachs in the 2006 original film, is in talks to reprise the role for the sequel. (Image credit: Alamy)

Streep earned an Oscar nod for her portrayal of "Runway" editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. (Image credit: Alamy)

According to Puck News , the new movie would have Miranda Priestly (played by Streep, who earned an Oscar nomination for the part) still at the helm of Runway magazine “and navigating the current-day media landscape, in which the internet has taken over and traditional publishing is no longer what it was,” Us Weekly writes. “Emily [Charlton, played by Emily Blunt] would be an executive at a luxury brand conglomerate that advertises with the magazine.”

As for Andy Sachs, played by Anne Hathaway? Well, we’re not sure just yet, although Hathaway told The View in November 2022 “I just think that movie [the original Devil Wears Prada] was in a different era, you know? Now, everything’s gone so digital, and that movie centered around the concept of producing a physical thing. It’s just very different now.” Hathaway then added “But they could relaunch it,” she said. “They could find new people and do it. Do you think they’d let us do that?”

In her own 2022 appearance on The View, Blunt said that she “would do [a sequel] in a heartbeat just to play with those guys again.”

Blunt as Emily Charlton; she called the film "the movie that changed my life." (Image credit: Alamy)

According to People , the sequel—which follows the success of the original, which ultimately grossed $326 million at the worldwide box office—could follow the plot of the book sequel, Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns, also written by Lauren Weisberger. “The novel takes place nearly a decade after the original and sees Andy and Emily come together as top magazine editors when Miranda comes sneaking back into Andy’s life,” People writes.

Screenwriter McKenna added that it could be interesting to explore the world of magazines in the digital age: “Magazines and publishing have changed so much,” she said. “This is a period of time where [Andy] took a physical book to someone’s house every day so she could leaf through it. Maybe they still do that, but I doubt it. It had its moment!”

Tucci and Streep are also both in talks to reprise their respective roles in the forthcoming sequel. (Image credit: Alamy)

Hathaway, Streep, and Blunt had a mini-reunion onstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February; the month prior, Hathaway and Blunt reunited for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, where Blunt said “We just had a joy bomb of a time on that movie. I don’t know if any of us knew it was going to become what it did. It’s quoted to me every week. It will be the movie that changed my life.”

The trio dipped back into character on the SAG stage earlier this year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2006 film was eventually adapted into a stage musical, which premiered in Chicago in 2022 and recently debuted on London’s West End. Elton John wrote the original music for the production, and Vanessa Williams is portraying Miranda Priestly in the London show.