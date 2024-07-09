A 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel Is Officially Happening, Reports Claim

The Devil Wears Prada is finally getting a sequel after 18 years.

On July 8, multiple outlets reported that a follow-up to the original movie was in the works at Disney, with inside sources confirming the news to Deadline.

I know what you're thinking but no, sadly as it stands there's no word on whether the main cast members—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci—will be returning.

Still, we do have some juicy details, like the rumored basic plotline. The movie is reportedly set to feature Miranda Priestly (originally played by Streep) as she tries to navigate the new landscape of magazine publishing post-online boom—and puts her former assistant Emily Charlton (Blunt, originally) as her high-powered advertising exec nemesis. I think we can all agree it sounds delicious.

Though cast members haven't been announced (nor, it seems, pinned down), we do know that Aline Brosh McKenna is returning as a screenwriter. McKenna has also previously worked on the likes of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Your Place or Mine, and 27 Dresses.

Director David Frankel is apparently "in talks" to come back, as is producer Wendy Finerman.

Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada (2006). (Image credit: AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo)

As for the probability of the beloved top-billed cast quartet from the original movie returning, in the absence of hard evidence, let us take a look at some of the breadcrumbs they've scattered over the years since the 2006 movie came out.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tellingly, Hathaway seemed reluctant to participating in a sequel as recently as March of this year. She told E! News at the time that she'd rather "make something else" with Streep and Blunt, and added, "I don't think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen." (Beg to differ...)

A post shared by Entertainment 360 (@entertainment360) A photo posted by on

However, there's a shred of hope to be gleaned from an April 2024 interview with Hathaway, who told V Magazine, "We all love each other and if somebody could come up with a way to do it, I think we’d all be crazy not to. But there’s a huge difference in the world now with technology, and one of the things about that particular story is it was about producing a physical object. Now with so much being digital, it would just be very different." (And some clever movie creator has taken this into account when thinking up a sequel!)

Emily Blunt has also expressed her reluctance to filming a sequel, saying on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in February, "Sometimes things should be cherished and preserved in this bubble and it’s okay."

Is it wishful thinking to speculate that the actresses were trying to throw us off the scent? Or will they really not sign on for the sequel? Only time will tell, I'm sorry to say.