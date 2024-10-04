Ben Affleck's Pal Kevin Smith Says Calling Him Amid Divorce Would Be "Very Threatening"

Ben Affleck's friend Kevin Smith is devastated about the actor's divorce from Jennifer Lopez, but he hasn't reached out to him since it happened.

Though that statement may sound jarring, Smith's reasons are actually very thoughtful.

The Clerks star explained in an interview with People that his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Schwalbach Smith, had suggested he reach out to Affleck when they heard about the breakup, but he said, "that would be very threatening."

Smith added, "That guy right now. He'd be like, 'Oh my God, Kevin Smith with his loose lips.'" He then jokingly called himself the Gone Girl star's "least trustworthy friend on the planet." Basically, he's saying that he would probably inadvertently spread gossip about Bennifer if Affleck were to confide in him.

Ben Affleck and Kevin Smith pictured together in 2002. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Smith hasn't spoken to Affleck since last year, but he says, "I'm sure I'll run into him again.

"Of course, there's always something that I'm like, 'Oh my God, I need a movie star. Let's call Ben.'"

Re: the divorce of it all, Smith explained that Affleck is "one of my favorite people on the planet" and that Lopez is "wonderful too."

He commented, "And if they're not going forward, that breaks my heart and stuff, but I've always adored him."

The spouses indirectly announced their divorce to the world when Lopez filed on Aug. 20, after just two years of marriage. Since then, they have spotted going out for lunch with their children, and meeting with divorce lawyer Laura Wasser in Los Angeles.

Divorce rumors had surrounded Lopez and Affleck since May, when the singer showed up to the Met Gala solo despite her important role on the night.

The two famously reconnected in 2021, 14 years after their original breakup in 2004.