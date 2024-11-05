Ariana Grande's Boyfriend Ethan Slater Accepts Friendship Bracelet for Her, Has Sweet Interaction With Fans

Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater has won over the Arianators in a recent interaction with fans.

One fan posted a video on X of their time meeting the Broadway star at the Wicked premiere in Sydney, Australia, on Nov. 3, and it's clear from that footage that Slater cares very much about the movie's viewers.

The person who took the video politely asked the actor if he could pass on a friendship bracelet they'd made to Grande, and he replied, "Sure! I think she'll be coming if you want, but I can give her that! Do you want me to?" He then took the homemade piece of jewelry, and added, "Sure! Yeah, of course! Sure! She'll love it! I'm sure she'll love it!"

The fan then asked Slater for a selfie, and he used their phone to snap a few sweet pics.

He then told the crowd of fans, "I'm so proud of this movie and I hope you love it. I know you will!

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater at the Stanley Cup Final in June 2024. (Image credit: Elsa/Getty Images)

Grande and Slater met on the set of Wicked, and their relationship caused quite a bit of drama towards the beginning, as both were still married when they first met. Slater and his ex-wife Lilly Jay had also welcomed their first child together just months before the news of his relationship came to light. Grande's divorce from Dalton Gomez became public knowledge when they simultaneously filed in September 2023.

Still, things have been going well for the two actors since then, and the fans have clearly gotten used to the idea of them together.

As for Grande, she also had a bit of a memorable interaction at the Australian premiere. As seen in fan footage, she was handed someone's dog while meeting fans and didn't really appear to have any choice in the matter. "Goodness, you're handing me your dog!" she exclaimed in the video, before the dog's owner appeared to take photos of the star with the pet.

After years of anticipation, Wicked finally hits theaters on Nov. 22.