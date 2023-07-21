Ariana Grande Is Reportedly Dating Her 'Wicked' Costar as Dalton Gomez Split Comes to Light

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ariana Grande is reportedly dating her Wicked costar Ethan Slater, who portrays Boq in the 2024 movie.

The news comes as reports have emerged of Grande's split from husband Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage, which reportedly happened as early as January.

Several anonymous sources have apparently confirmed the news to People, with one saying, "Ariana and Dalton separated in January. She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife."

Slater is mostly known as a Broadway actor, who notably portrayed SpongeBob SquarePants on stage, but has also previously had small roles in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Law & Order, among others.

Reports of a Gomez/Grande split started when the "positions" singer attended the men's singles' final at Wimbledon this past weekend, with no ring on her wedding finger, and have since been seemingly confirmed by several outlets, although neither Gomez nor Grande has directly addressed it at time of writing.

With that said, Grande deleted wedding photos off her Instagram, as well as an anniversary post for Gomez, seemingly confirming the reports.

Meanwhile, Slater has not publicly confirmed his separation from wife Lilly Jay, his childhood sweetheart whom he married in 2018, and with whom he shares a baby boy born earlier this year.

According to Us Weekly, Slater shared loving words for his wife on Instagram as late as May, though they are now reportedly separated (Slater's Instagram is currently set to private, which is probably a good decision if you consider how far some fandoms are willing to go in giving stars a piece of their mind).