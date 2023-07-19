Ariana Grande Wipes Her Social Media Clean of Photos from Her 2021 Wedding Day to Dalton Gomez

It seems Ariana Grande is just like the rest of us when reeling from a breakup—per Page Six, the singer has wiped her social media clean of her and Dalton Gomez’s wedding photos from their nuptials in 2021, following the announcement on Monday that the pair were separating.
Grande not only deleted the wedding photos from when the event happened back in 2021, but also the anniversary post she shared with her 377 million followers this past May to mark her second wedding anniversary on May 16. That post was captioned “I love him so”; Grande also wrote a “2” on the top of her Story (signifying their second anniversary) and added an outlined white heart below it. She also clarified in that post that the two had been together for three and a half years.
“Her newly revamped Instagram account now only mentions her estranged husband in a post from November 2022,” Page Six reports. “The singer posted a sweet selfie of the pair as part of an image carousel, though she didn’t caption the post.”
Grande has been living in the U.K. since the end of last year filming the movie adaptation of the musical Wicked. Page Six reports that Gomez made a last-ditch attempt to save their marriage in January of this year, jetting to London; ultimately, though, things “didn’t work out” but the two have remained “really good friends throughout the entire process,” a source told the outlet.
Also according to Page Six, Gomez has been dating other people for months. (Sources told the outlet that Grande has no issues with Gomez moving on.) Grande and Gomez started dating during the pandemic in 2020, and Gomez—a luxury real estate agent—allegedly struggled to adjust to life in the spotlight alongside his superstar girlfriend. That didn’t deter him from proposing in December 2020, and, just five months after getting engaged, the two were married in May 2021 in an intimate ceremony at Grande’s home in Montecito, California.
Of the choice to split, a source told Page Six “They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Prince Louis Has Yet to Reach This Major Royal Milestone—Even Though Prince George and Princess Charlotte Already Had by His Age
Could it finally happen in 2023?
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Mandy Moore Reveals That She Makes Just Pennies from ‘This Is Us’ Streaming Residuals
The actress spoke out while on the picket line as part of the SAG-AFTRA strike.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Queen Camilla Was Afraid the Public Would Revile Her After Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Her former daughter-in-law opened up about how Camilla felt about ascending to the throne with her husband, King Charles.
By Rachel Burchfield