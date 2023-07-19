Ariana Grande Wipes Her Social Media Clean of Photos from Her 2021 Wedding Day to Dalton Gomez

It seems Ariana Grande is just like the rest of us when reeling from a breakup—per Page Six , the singer has wiped her social media clean of her and Dalton Gomez’s wedding photos from their nuptials in 2021, following the announcement on Monday that the pair were separating.

Grande not only deleted the wedding photos from when the event happened back in 2021, but also the anniversary post she shared with her 377 million followers this past May to mark her second wedding anniversary on May 16. That post was captioned “I love him so”; Grande also wrote a “2” on the top of her Story (signifying their second anniversary) and added an outlined white heart below it. She also clarified in that post that the two had been together for three and a half years.

(Image credit: Getty)

“Her newly revamped Instagram account now only mentions her estranged husband in a post from November 2022,” Page Six reports. “The singer posted a sweet selfie of the pair as part of an image carousel, though she didn’t caption the post.”

Grande has been living in the U.K. since the end of last year filming the movie adaptation of the musical Wicked. Page Six reports that Gomez made a last-ditch attempt to save their marriage in January of this year, jetting to London; ultimately, though, things “didn’t work out” but the two have remained “really good friends throughout the entire process,” a source told the outlet.

(Image credit: Getty)

Also according to Page Six , Gomez has been dating other people for months. (Sources told the outlet that Grande has no issues with Gomez moving on.) Grande and Gomez started dating during the pandemic in 2020, and Gomez—a luxury real estate agent—allegedly struggled to adjust to life in the spotlight alongside his superstar girlfriend. That didn’t deter him from proposing in December 2020, and, just five months after getting engaged, the two were married in May 2021 in an intimate ceremony at Grande’s home in Montecito, California.

Of the choice to split, a source told Page Six “They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.”