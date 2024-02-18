Fans Cheer As A$AP Rocky Gives a Long-Awaited Update on New Rihanna Music

Rihanna’s last album, the Grammy-nominated Anti, came out a full eight years ago, in 2016—but her ninth album is on the way, partner A$AP Rocky confirmed.

While out and about in Paris this weekend, the Grammy-nominated rapper was asked by a fan about Rihanna’s upcoming album, which doesn’t yet have a confirmed title or a release date. Per People , after the fan encouraged Rocky to talk to Rihanna “about the album,” Rocky responded “She’s working on it” with a smile. (The video was later shared on social media .)

A$AP Rocky gave a much appreciated update on partner Rihanna's ninth album over the weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

His response received cheers from several fans on the streets and shouts of “We love you, A$AP!”

Back in December, Rihanna had a red carpet conversation with Highsnobiety , where she was asked if new music was in her plans for 2024. “I mean, I can’t tell you everything, girl,” she said, joking. “It’s giving crystal ball.”

That same month, producer James Fauntleroy confirmed to People that he had been working on new material for Rihanna, a longtime collaborator of his. (They’ve worked together since 2009’s Rated R.) “I’ve known her for so long, and the last session I did for her was last week,” he said at the time. “So, I’ve known her for so long, and I think the biggest lesson I learned, whether I knew or not, was just confirmed by her ascent from pop starlet to literal billionaire is the value of taste.”

The couple share two children together, sons RZA and Riot (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though it’s been eight years since a new album, Rihanna has certainly been busy. She has welcomed two kids, RZA and Riot, with Rocky; she’s run a fashion and beauty empire; performed at the Super Bowl; and, though there hasn’t been a complete album, she’s still been making music, like 2022’s “Lift Me Up” and “Born Again,” which appeared on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. “Lift Me Up” was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2023 Academy Awards, and also earned a Grammy nomination at this year’s ceremony in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category.

“They are waiting,” Rihanna told Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan a year ago after her performance at the 2023 Super Bowl, adding she was aware that fans wanted “more” from her in terms of music. “I’m excited to actually put new music out but I don’t have any updates for you on that yet.”

But, thankfully, Rocky does!