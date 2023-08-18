Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Are the Latest Celebs to Put Their House on Airbnb

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are letting up to four lucky fans stay in their guest beach house in Santa Barbara County for one night on Aug. 19.
The actors are the latest celebs to partner with Airbnb to allow regular people to experience the A-list lifestyle, after Gwyneth Paltrow did the same a couple weeks back.
To promote the partnership, Kutcher took to Instagram to share a video he filmed with his wife, in which he shares with her his "dumb idea" to allow "complete strangers" to stay in their home. Here's how their exchange went.
Kutcher: Hey babe?
Kunis: Yeah? Oh no.
Kutcher: I have a really dumb idea.
Kunis: Why are you recording?
Kutcher: 'Cause it's a dumb idea, I want to make sure we get it in recorded history. OK. Here. It's dumber than my moustache, I promise.
Kunis: I'm sure.
Kutcher: Thank you.
Kunis: What's this idea?
Kutcher: OK, I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach... It's so nice here.
Kunis: Like in real life?
Kutcher: Yeah, like real life.
Kunis: Why?
Kutcher: 'Cause it's really nice here, I think people will like it.
Kunis: Yeah, I think they'll like it too.
Kutcher: OK, so we're doing it?
Kunis: What?
Kutcher: Great!
A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk)
A photo posted by on
Anyway, at some point or other Kunis came on board with the idea (if she wasn't on board the whole time), because the Airbnb listing is live (though already booked up, of course).
"Our Santa Barbara County beach house is our home away from home, especially when we’re in need of some R&R (you fellow parents know what we’re talking about)," the listing reads.
"Steps from the beach, and with beautiful views of the Santa Ynez mountains, you’ll find no shortage of sights and plenty of activities to make for an unforgettable summer stay."
As well as getting enjoy the house's stunning views and architecture, Kutcher and Kunis promise, "we’ll capture some content together to commemorate your SoCal stay."
Not a bad deal, all in all!
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry's 'Heart of Invictus' May Struggle to "Attract a Large Audience," Royal Expert Says
But who knows!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Bradley Cooper Ignited Controversy With Prosthetic Nose for Role of Jewish Musician Leonard Bernstein
Bernstein's children defended the fake nose.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sarah Hyland Claims 'Modern Family' Producers Made Her Wear Heels Despite "Excruciating Pain" From Gout
The actress was born with kidney dysplasia.
By Iris Goldsztajn