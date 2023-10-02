Ava Phillippe Wears Ethereal White to Stella McCartney’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ava Phillippe—daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe—was in attendance at Stella McCartney’s Paris Fashion Week show today, where she stunned in a flowy white jumpsuit for the British designer’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Phillippe’s look “featured a one-shoulder neckline and stylish scarf detailing which wrapped around her neck and came down to just below her feet,” The Daily Mail reports. “Embroidered with gold detailing, the garment also featured a belt detailing,” clinching at the waist. She added a clutch and snakeskin sandals to complete the look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Phillippe made her modeling debut in 2018, when she posed for Rodarte’s fall lookbook that year. She has also appeared in Ivy Park’s 2021 holiday campaign, has served as the face of Pat McGrath Labs’ limited edition “Bridgerton” collection, and has worked with brands like Kate Spade New York, H&M, and Aerie.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Phillippe, who just turned 24 last month, was praised by her mother, Witherspoon, who wrote of her only daughter “It’s the joy of my life to watch you grow and become the most inspiring, thoughtful, creative, dynamic, funny woman. I have learned so much from being your mom. How lucky is that ??!! I love you to the stars and back!”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)