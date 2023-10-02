Ava Phillippe Wears Ethereal White to Stella McCartney’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Ava Phillippe—daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe—was in attendance at Stella McCartney’s Paris Fashion Week show today, where she stunned in a flowy white jumpsuit for the British designer’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.
Phillippe’s look “featured a one-shoulder neckline and stylish scarf detailing which wrapped around her neck and came down to just below her feet,” The Daily Mail reports. “Embroidered with gold detailing, the garment also featured a belt detailing,” clinching at the waist. She added a clutch and snakeskin sandals to complete the look.
Phillippe made her modeling debut in 2018, when she posed for Rodarte’s fall lookbook that year. She has also appeared in Ivy Park’s 2021 holiday campaign, has served as the face of Pat McGrath Labs’ limited edition “Bridgerton” collection, and has worked with brands like Kate Spade New York, H&M, and Aerie.
Phillippe, who just turned 24 last month, was praised by her mother, Witherspoon, who wrote of her only daughter “It’s the joy of my life to watch you grow and become the most inspiring, thoughtful, creative, dynamic, funny woman. I have learned so much from being your mom. How lucky is that ??!! I love you to the stars and back!”
In addition to Phillippe, Maude Apatow, Phoebe Gates, and Paris Jackson also attended the Stella McCartney show.
