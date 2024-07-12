'Bachelorette' Producers React After Fans Spot 2 Rats in a Scene: "Everyone Deserves to Find Love!"
The reality show is having a rat girl summer.
Producers for The Bachelorette have a great sense of humor about one hilarious mishap from the show.
After the season premiere of the reality dating show aired on Monday, fans immediately noticed an unfortunate moment: Two rats ran across their screens just as Bachelorette Jenn Tran was meeting one of her suitors, Sam N.
Podcast host Ali Segel posted a video of the incident on X earlier this week, writing, "Sorry but do two rats run across the background"
Sorry but do two rats run across the background pic.twitter.com/n0hNvvjlTGJuly 11, 2024
Commenters were obsessed with this, with one writing, "lmfao that’s called atmosphere"
"it seems like they also want to have a moment... LOL," said someone else, and incidentally, the show's producers appear to agree.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the producers said it best when they pointed out, "You'll notice there were two of them. Everyone deserves to find love!" Frankly, so true.
A post shared by Cosmopolitan (@cosmopolitan)
A photo posted by on
Tran was cast as the franchise's 21st Bachelorette, having originally appeared on season 28 of The Bachelor, which starred Joey Graziadei. She is currently making history as the first Asian-American woman to lead the reality series, something which means a great deal to her.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Speaking to NBC News, Tran articulated why it's so important for her that her cultural background is centered on the show—including the appearance of her mother and brother.
"What really hit me was seeing my family on TV," she told the outlet. "My Vietnamese culture is being present, and there’s Vietnamese food being mentioned. And then my mom speaks Vietnamese. … Things like that have always felt so close to me, but they’ve always only been in my home, so to have it on TV and normalized to have other people experience—I’m so excited for that."
Can't wait to see what happens on this new season.
A post shared by The Bachelorette (@bacheloretteabc)
A photo posted by on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Serena Williams Throws Brutal Shade at Harrison Butker While Hosting ESPYs
Ouch.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Had to Explain "Brat Summer" to Glen Powell
That's what Gen Z's here for!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's $68 Million Home Is on Zillow Now, Just FYI
Heard you were looking to get on the property ladder?
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
How 'The Bachelorette' Morphed Into Reality TV's Most Feminist Show
No, really, we promise.
By Mehera Bonner Published