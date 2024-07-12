'Bachelorette' Producers React After Fans Spot 2 Rats in a Scene: "Everyone Deserves to Find Love!"

Producers for The Bachelorette have a great sense of humor about one hilarious mishap from the show.

After the season premiere of the reality dating show aired on Monday, fans immediately noticed an unfortunate moment: Two rats ran across their screens just as Bachelorette Jenn Tran was meeting one of her suitors, Sam N.

Podcast host Ali Segel posted a video of the incident on X earlier this week, writing, "Sorry but do two rats run across the background"

Commenters were obsessed with this, with one writing, "lmfao that’s called atmosphere"

"it seems like they also want to have a moment... LOL," said someone else, and incidentally, the show's producers appear to agree.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the producers said it best when they pointed out, "You'll notice there were two of them. Everyone deserves to find love!" Frankly, so true.

Tran was cast as the franchise's 21st Bachelorette, having originally appeared on season 28 of The Bachelor, which starred Joey Graziadei. She is currently making history as the first Asian-American woman to lead the reality series, something which means a great deal to her.

Speaking to NBC News, Tran articulated why it's so important for her that her cultural background is centered on the show—including the appearance of her mother and brother.

"What really hit me was seeing my family on TV," she told the outlet. "My Vietnamese culture is being present, and there’s Vietnamese food being mentioned. And then my mom speaks Vietnamese. … Things like that have always felt so close to me, but they’ve always only been in my home, so to have it on TV and normalized to have other people experience—I’m so excited for that."

Can't wait to see what happens on this new season.