Ben Affleck "Could Not Keep His Hands Off" Jennifer Lopez During Reunion, Source Claims
Oh...?
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez haven't forgotten some of the reasons they got married, even as they enter their divorce era.
As you may know if you follow every Bennifer tidbit, the exes met up publicly on Saturday for the first time since their divorce filing. They went out for lunch at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills with four of their kids, and were copiously photographed.
Well, according to one source, the choice of location was deliberate—after all, they could have met at one of their homes, but chose instead to head to a celebrity-ridden restaurant in the prestigious Beverly Hills Hotel.
Apparently, per the source, they wanted to show that they're still "friendly" despite their separation, but things seem to have escalated a bit from there.
"Once they were together, he could not keep his hands off," the source alleged to Page Six. "They have always had a lot of sexual chemistry. That was not planned. They are still attracted to one another."
The source added, "It was Ben Affleck’s idea to meet there. He wanted to show that they are friendly exes. He wanted those photos. You go there when you want to be seen. Paparazzi hang out there."
As for the PDA, one eyewitness previously claimed to Page Six, "Ben and J.Lo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing. The kids are with them, but at a separate table."
Still, one source told People that despite this "friendly" and "fun" lunch together, "They are still moving forward with the divorce though."
On Aug. 20, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck after months of speculation and just two years of marriage. They had originally reconnected in 2021, 17 years after their first breakup in 2004.
During their time apart, Lopez welcomed twins Max and Emme, 16, with Marc Anthony, and Affleck welcomed Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with Jennifer Garner.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
