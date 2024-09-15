Jennifer Lopez Reunites With Ben Affleck in a Revenge Crop Top and Her Favorite Fall Denim Trend

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited in public for the first time since the singer filed for divorce, and true to form Lopez did not miss out on an opportunity to flaunt another so-called "revenge" look.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, Lopez and Affleck were spotted in Los Angeles alongside their children for what appeared to be a blended family outing. According to insiders who claimed Affleck had not seen Lopez's 16-year-old twins since she petitioned to end her marriage, the outing marked the first time the couple and their kids have reunited since the official split (at least in public).

In what appears to be a continuation of her post-split fashion revenge tour, Lopez wore a casual-yet-chic black, long-sleeve turtleneck crop top, paired with one of her favorite fall denim trends: flared jeans.

The reunion crop top was a touch more subtle than the white turtleneck crop top she was spotted wearing in Los Angeles on Friday, Sept. 13. The singer and actress paired the ab-bearing top with cream-colored pants and dark high-heeled, fall-ready boots.

Of course, she accessorized her "revenge" outfit with her iconic (and expensive) crocodile Birkin Bag, valued at upwards of $89,000.

Jennifer Lopez is seen on September 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In her first red carpet appearance since filing for divorce on the embattled couple's 2-year wedding celebration anniversary, Lopez stepped out in what can only be referred to as a "revenge" dress—one she wasn't entirely sure she was going to wear—arguably kicking off her post-split fashion ensembles.

While attending the premiere of her new movie Unstoppable—produced by Affleck's company, Artists Equity—during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall, the actress told People there was "a discussion" as to whether or not she'd wear the silver Tamara Ralph gown, featuring head-to-toe slits on the side held together with large black bows.

"There was a discussion about whether I should or shouldn't," Lopez explained at the time. "And I was like, f*** it. It felt good."

The statement gown resembled a molten disco ball, with mirrored panels that dripped down her frame in a column silhouette. The bows, it turns out, were holding the dress together.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen on September 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the pair's public reunion, Lopez and Affleck were reportedly engaged in what appeared to be an "intense conversation," according to the Daily Mail.

Affleck "leaned in closely to speak" to Lopez while "gesturing with his arms," the publication reports, adding that "as they sat in their car, Jennifer seemed to wipe away tears."