Jennifer Lopez Reunites With Ben Affleck in a Revenge Crop Top and Her Favorite Fall Denim Trend
The pair spent time together in public for the first time since the singer filed for divorce.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited in public for the first time since the singer filed for divorce, and true to form Lopez did not miss out on an opportunity to flaunt another so-called "revenge" look.
On Saturday, Sept. 14, Lopez and Affleck were spotted in Los Angeles alongside their children for what appeared to be a blended family outing. According to insiders who claimed Affleck had not seen Lopez's 16-year-old twins since she petitioned to end her marriage, the outing marked the first time the couple and their kids have reunited since the official split (at least in public).
In what appears to be a continuation of her post-split fashion revenge tour, Lopez wore a casual-yet-chic black, long-sleeve turtleneck crop top, paired with one of her favorite fall denim trends: flared jeans.
The reunion crop top was a touch more subtle than the white turtleneck crop top she was spotted wearing in Los Angeles on Friday, Sept. 13. The singer and actress paired the ab-bearing top with cream-colored pants and dark high-heeled, fall-ready boots.
Of course, she accessorized her "revenge" outfit with her iconic (and expensive) crocodile Birkin Bag, valued at upwards of $89,000.
In her first red carpet appearance since filing for divorce on the embattled couple's 2-year wedding celebration anniversary, Lopez stepped out in what can only be referred to as a "revenge" dress—one she wasn't entirely sure she was going to wear—arguably kicking off her post-split fashion ensembles.
While attending the premiere of her new movie Unstoppable—produced by Affleck's company, Artists Equity—during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall, the actress told People there was "a discussion" as to whether or not she'd wear the silver Tamara Ralph gown, featuring head-to-toe slits on the side held together with large black bows.
"There was a discussion about whether I should or shouldn't," Lopez explained at the time. "And I was like, f*** it. It felt good."
The statement gown resembled a molten disco ball, with mirrored panels that dripped down her frame in a column silhouette. The bows, it turns out, were holding the dress together.
During the pair's public reunion, Lopez and Affleck were reportedly engaged in what appeared to be an "intense conversation," according to the Daily Mail.
Affleck "leaned in closely to speak" to Lopez while "gesturing with his arms," the publication reports, adding that "as they sat in their car, Jennifer seemed to wipe away tears."
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
