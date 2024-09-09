Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon Spotted Holding Hands at 'Unstoppable' Premiere in Toronto
They reportedly had "a long, deep conversation" amid J.Lo's divorce from Ben Affleck.
Jennifer Lopez may be divorcing Ben Affleck, but that doesn't mean she's divorcing his friends.
On August 20, Lopez officially filed for divorce from Affleck. The date was significant as it marked exactly two years since their wedding ceremony in Georgia. It's also been revealed that the couple didn't have a prenup, making it unclear how complicated their divorce proceedings will be.
On September 6, Lopez stepped out in Toronto to promote her new movie, Unstoppable. For the occasion, she wore a shimmering revenge dress featuring daring side splits, which guaranteed that all eyes were on her.
The film was produced by Artists Equity, which Affleck co-founded with his longtime friend Matt Damon. While Affleck decided to swerve his soon-to-be ex-wife's movie premiere, Damon was in attendance. Not only that, the Good Will Hunting star was photographed holding hands with Lopez at the film's afterparty at EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace at The Ritz-Carlton.
In photos published by the Daily Mail, Damon and Lopez could be seen adorably holding hands while in deep discussion. Damon's wife, Luciana, was also present. According to the publication, Damon and Lopez had "serious expressions on their faces as they sat in a corner of the party where they could have some privacy."
Meanwhile, a source confirmed to People, “Jen and Matt began talking and had a long, deep conversation." Despite splitting from Damon's lifelong bestie, Lopez appears to have developed a supportive friendship with the Air star.
The Hollywood Reporter also shared footage of Lopez at the afterparty. In the clip, she could be overheard speaking to co-star Bobby Cannavale, telling him, "I’m a bad picker."
As J.Lo is currently going through a divorce, it would be easy to assume she meant she's a "bad picker" when it comes to choosing romantic partners. However, without any context, it's not totally clear what she meant. One thing's for sure though: Lopez's eye-catching outfit caught everyone's attention.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
