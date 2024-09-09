Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon Spotted Holding Hands at 'Unstoppable' Premiere in Toronto

Jennifer Lopez may be divorcing Ben Affleck, but that doesn't mean she's divorcing his friends.

On August 20, Lopez officially filed for divorce from Affleck. The date was significant as it marked exactly two years since their wedding ceremony in Georgia. It's also been revealed that the couple didn't have a prenup, making it unclear how complicated their divorce proceedings will be.

On September 6, Lopez stepped out in Toronto to promote her new movie, Unstoppable. For the occasion, she wore a shimmering revenge dress featuring daring side splits, which guaranteed that all eyes were on her.

The film was produced by Artists Equity, which Affleck co-founded with his longtime friend Matt Damon. While Affleck decided to swerve his soon-to-be ex-wife's movie premiere, Damon was in attendance. Not only that, the Good Will Hunting star was photographed holding hands with Lopez at the film's afterparty at EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace at The Ritz-Carlton.

Bobby Cannavale, Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Lopez, Don Cheadle, and Matt Damon pose at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. (Image credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

In photos published by the Daily Mail, Damon and Lopez could be seen adorably holding hands while in deep discussion. Damon's wife, Luciana, was also present. According to the publication, Damon and Lopez had "serious expressions on their faces as they sat in a corner of the party where they could have some privacy."

Meanwhile, a source confirmed to People, “Jen and Matt began talking and had a long, deep conversation." Despite splitting from Damon's lifelong bestie, Lopez appears to have developed a supportive friendship with the Air star.

Jennifer Lopez attends the Toronto Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Hollywood Reporter also shared footage of Lopez at the afterparty. In the clip, she could be overheard speaking to co-star Bobby Cannavale, telling him, "I’m a bad picker."

As J.Lo is currently going through a divorce, it would be easy to assume she meant she's a "bad picker" when it comes to choosing romantic partners. However, without any context, it's not totally clear what she meant. One thing's for sure though: Lopez's eye-catching outfit caught everyone's attention.