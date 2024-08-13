Jennifer Lopez Hangs Out at Ben Affleck’s House After Spending Most of the Summer Apart: Source

Jennifer Lopez reportedly went over to Ben Affleck's Los Angeles house just days before his birthday.

After spending most of the summer far apart from each other, a source claims Lopez headed to Affleck's rental home in Brentwood where he's been staying the past few months, on Aug. 11. But while Affleck was in fact there during his apparently estranged wife's visit, it sounds like the purpose of said visit was for Lopez to see her husband's kids. He shares Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"Just because [J.Lo is] not with Ben doesn't mean that she doesn't care about his kids," a source told People. "She always cared about them. She spent months looking for the perfect house for their blended family last year. Now when she's back in L.A. she wants to spend quality time with them before school resumes and Violet is off to college."

According to the source, Lopez also took her stepson Samuel to the mall on the day. Violet was also spotted looking lovely in one of her stepmom's dresses on Monday.

Jennifer Lopez with Ben and Violet Affleck in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to People, it had previously been weeks since the spouses had seen each other. After divorce rumors began spreading circa mid-May, they've only been spotted together a small handful of times, and Lopez traveled to Europe and the Hamptons while Affleck remained in L.A. over the summer.

The spouses were apart on Lopez' birthday on Jul. 24, and it's unclear whether they will spend Affleck's 52nd birthday together this coming Thursday.

Housing-wise, the two put their marital home on the market a few weeks ago, and the Zillow listing is still live in case you have $68 million floating around. Affleck has reportedly purchased a new $20 million home of his own, and Lopez is said to be house hunting.

Still, despite all these dire signs for their relationship, neither of the spouses has directly addressed their supposed separation.