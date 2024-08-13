Jennifer Lopez Hangs Out at Ben Affleck’s House After Spending Most of the Summer Apart: Source
She reportedly wanted to spend quality time with his kids.
Jennifer Lopez reportedly went over to Ben Affleck's Los Angeles house just days before his birthday.
After spending most of the summer far apart from each other, a source claims Lopez headed to Affleck's rental home in Brentwood where he's been staying the past few months, on Aug. 11. But while Affleck was in fact there during his apparently estranged wife's visit, it sounds like the purpose of said visit was for Lopez to see her husband's kids. He shares Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
"Just because [J.Lo is] not with Ben doesn't mean that she doesn't care about his kids," a source told People. "She always cared about them. She spent months looking for the perfect house for their blended family last year. Now when she's back in L.A. she wants to spend quality time with them before school resumes and Violet is off to college."
According to the source, Lopez also took her stepson Samuel to the mall on the day. Violet was also spotted looking lovely in one of her stepmom's dresses on Monday.
According to People, it had previously been weeks since the spouses had seen each other. After divorce rumors began spreading circa mid-May, they've only been spotted together a small handful of times, and Lopez traveled to Europe and the Hamptons while Affleck remained in L.A. over the summer.
The spouses were apart on Lopez' birthday on Jul. 24, and it's unclear whether they will spend Affleck's 52nd birthday together this coming Thursday.
Housing-wise, the two put their marital home on the market a few weeks ago, and the Zillow listing is still live in case you have $68 million floating around. Affleck has reportedly purchased a new $20 million home of his own, and Lopez is said to be house hunting.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Still, despite all these dire signs for their relationship, neither of the spouses has directly addressed their supposed separation.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
A Fall 2024 Color Trend Is Already Ruling Jennifer Lawrence's Closet
Forget summer.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Sorry, The Spice Girls Reunion Tour Isn't Happening After All
Geri has apparently "lost patience with Mel B."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Copenhagen Fashion Week Is for the Girls
This season proved the Danish capital really knows how women want to dress.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Jennifer Lopez Apparently "Hasn't Seen" Husband Ben Affleck "for Weeks"
"They’re moving on separately."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jennifer Lopez "Has Not Fully Accepted" Her Marriage to Ben Affleck Might Be Over
"He has humiliated her."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Waiting to Announce Their Breakup So It Can All Be "Seamless," Source Claims
It doesn't sound like there's any hope for a reconciliation.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly No Longer Talking
"The lines of communication are closed."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Ben Affleck Reportedly Buys $20 Million House After Putting Marital Home He Shares With Jennifer Lopez on the Market
Divorce rumors are still going strong.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
The Idea That Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Marital Issues Are About Her Superstar-Level Fame “Isn’t True”
“There are deeper issues.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lopez’s Closeness with Ben Affleck’s Eldest Child Violet Is “Tricky” for Him Amid Lopez and Affleck’s Marital Strain
“They are trying to be strong, but it is a sad time for everyone.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Today Is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Second Wedding Anniversary, and They’re “Focusing on Loved Ones” During Their Time Apart
The two are “trying to be as amicable as possible” right now.
By Rachel Burchfield Published