Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly No Longer Talking
"The lines of communication are closed."
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship has reportedly gotten quite icy, with a new report suggesting they're no longer talking to each other.
On August 5, TMZ reported that Lopez and Affleck's alleged split was "not amicable," and that "the lines of communication are closed." As a result, the Gigli stars are reportedly no closer to reaching a divorce settlement. The publication claimed that, per a source, Lopez and Affleck "are not speaking to one another" either "in person or over the phone." TMZ's source suggested the lack of communication was "really slowing down their divorce." The site also suggested that "until Ben and Jen start talking again, things will continue moving at a snail's pace."
Affleck and Lopez have been plagued by breakup rumors this summer, with the pair even spending their second wedding anniversary apart. While Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday in the Hamptons with an incredible Bridgerton-themed party, Affleck was nowhere to be seen.
According to TMZ, the "Get Right" singer and her husband should have a fairly straightforward divorce, if they decide to end their marriage. The publication noted "they have a prenup and the only asset they have to divide is their Beverly Hills mansion, which is on the market."
As they await the sale of their shared $68 million mansion, Affleck decided to purchase a brand new home. It was reported Affleck had closed escrow on a $20 million bachelor pad in the Pacific Palisades in July. The Oscar-winner's dramatic purchase only added weight to divorce rumors circulating about the once golden couple.
While speculation has mounted regarding the cause of the couple's alleged split, sources have suggested Lopez and Affleck have "deeper" marital issues. "The idea that Ben thinks Jennifer is too famous and that he didn’t know what he was getting into with the attention on their marriage isn’t true," a source told People. "There are deeper issues."
For fans of the couple desperately hoping they can salvage their romance, it seems not all hope is lost. "Jennifer suggested they just take time to figure it out," a source told Us Weekly in early July. While Lopez and Affleck were said to be "living separate lives," the publication's source suggested there was still a "sliver of hope" the pair would reunite. Only time will tell for sure.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
