Ben Affleck Took Jennifer Lopez to His Beloved Dunkin Donuts, And She Looked Less Than Thrilled

Every celebrity follower associates Ben Affleck with Dunkin Donuts. It's just part of the Massachusetts-bred actor's essence as a person.
So now that Affleck is a married man once more, it's only right that he should share his love for the coffee and donuts shop with his new bride Jennifer Lopez.
That's what he did this past Tuesday, heading out with Lopez and two of their children (her son Max and his son Samuel) to a Dunkin location in Brentwood, Los Angeles.
In photos published by the Daily Mail, the little family can be seen carrying a selection of iced beverages and sweet treats. It would be the picture of a wholesome family day out, although... Lopez looks distinctly unimpressed with their caffeinated bounty, staring down at the drinks dubiously as they walk to their car. Well, sometimes we have to do things we're unsure about for the people we love, eh?
Of course, we're only seeing one piece of the puzzle here, and it's possible Lopez was smiling furiously at other moments, or that she was worried about something unrelated, or that she was actually annoyed about the paparazzi. We'll never know the truth.
Regardless, the star looked characteristically cool in a casual-chic outfit. She wore her hair down and lightly waved, with aviator sunglasses, a white crop top, white joggers, oversized sneakers, and a chunky gray knit cardigan. She carried a brown suede-y handbag. Affleck matched her with his own aviator sunglasses and oversized sneakers.
Affleck and Lopez first got engaged in 2002, but went on to marry other people before reconnecting in 2021, then finally getting married in July of 2022.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
