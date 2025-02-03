Beyoncé Shares 'Cowboy Carter' Tour Dates After Revealing She "Forgot to Thank" Someone Important at the Grammys
"She's at home watching."
After making history multiple times at the 2025 Grammys, Beyoncé has announced the dates for her upcoming Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour. The superstar also rectified a mistake she made at the ceremony when she forgot to thank someone very important.
Not only did Beyoncé become the first ever Black woman to win Best Country Album at the Grammys, she also took home her very first Album of the Year award. It's almost impossible to believe the "Halo" singer had never won the important accolade before, despite being the most decorated Grammys artist of all time. Still, fans were delighted about Beyoncé's historic wins, and will likely want to purchase tickets for her forthcoming tour immediately.
Following the Grammys, Beyoncé shared an Instagram post revealing the cities she'll be visiting in support of Cowboy Carter's success. "SHE COMING," the singer simply captioned the post. The Destiny's Child icon's official website revealed the tour will span from April 28 until July 11, with concerts taking place in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, London, Paris, Houston, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Las Vegas.
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)
A photo posted by on
Beyoncé won the 2025 Grammys for Best Country Album, Album of the Year, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Miley Cyrus, "II Most Wanted."
However, after the 2025 Grammys came to an end, the "Single Ladies" singer realized she had forgotten to thank someone rather important. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Beyoncé said, "Rumi, who's on the album, our youngest daughter, she's at home watching and I forgot to thank her so I get to thank her now. Thank you, Rumi." Rumi, of course, appears on the song "Protector" on Cowboy Carter, making her an integral part of her mom's success.
In response to winning Album of the Year, Beyoncé said in her speech, "I just feel very full and very honored. It's been many, many years, and I want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all of the hard work." Beyoncé dedicated the award to Linda Martell, a Black country artist who has fought against racism throughout her career. "I hope we just keep pushing forward, opening doors," the "Crazy in Love" singer explained. "God bless, y'all. Thank you so much."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
