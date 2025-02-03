Beyoncé Wins Best Country Album at the 2025 Grammys
The superstar is the first Black woman to ever win the honor.
Beyoncé has made Grammys history once again with her surprising win for Best Country Album at the 2025 Grammys.
The trailblazing musician was notably shocked as presenter Taylor Swift announced that Cowboy Carter won the top honor for this year's country category. With this award, Beyoncé becomes the first Black woman to ever win the Grammy for Best Country Album.
"Wow, I really was not expecting this. Wow," the singer said while accepting the honor. "I want to thank God—oh, my god—that I'm able to still do what I love after so many years. Oh, my God."
She continued her speech by acknowledging the many legendary as well as rising country stars who collaborated with her on the album, including Linda Martell, Willie Nelson, Shaboozey, Miley Cyrus, and fellow category nominee Post Malone.
"I'd like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this album. We worked so hard on it. I think sometimes genre is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists, and I just want to encourage people to do what they're passionate about and to stay persistent," she continued.
"Wow. I’d like to thank my beautiful family, all of the artists that were collaborators. Thank you, this wouldn't have been this album without you. I'd like to thank God again and my fans—and I still am in shock, so thank you so much for this honor," she concluded.
Other nominees for Best Country Album included Chris Stapleton's Higher, Kacey Musgraves's Deeper Well, Post Malone's F-1 Trillion, and Lainey Wilson's Whirlwind.
During the 2025 Grammys' pre-ceremony, Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus took home the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the Cowboy Carter track "II MOST WANTED." With her two wins, Bey became the first Black woman to win a Grammy in the Country genre in 50 years, following The Pointer Sisters in 1975.
Beyoncé is the most-nominated artist at this year's ceremony with 11 nods. She still has the chance to take home more golden gramophones tonight—her remaining noms include Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter, and Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "TEXAS HOLD 'EM."
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
