Fans Are Absolutely Convinced That These Two Powerhouse Singers Are Going to Be Featured on Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance: Act II’

Were Beyoncé and Taylor Swift playing the long game when they showed up to one another’s respective concert film premieres last year? (I mean yes, they were also just two women supporting each other, but both are known for an Easter egg or two.) Seeing two of the most powerful women in the world joining forces on the red carpet was a delight; seeing them join forces on a track for Beyoncé’s upcoming album Renaissance: Act II would be almost too much talent to handle.
Bey announced during the Super Bowl—during which Swift was very much also in the news—that her next album would drop March 29; two tracks from the record, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” confirm that it’s country-inspired and infused. Lest we forget, before she was one of the biggest pop stars of our time, Swift was bona fide country.
One of Beyoncé's producers, Grammy-nominated Killah B—who cowrote “Texas Hold ‘Em”—hinted at a possible Bey/Tay collab, Entertainment Tonight reports. While he didn’t explicitly mention Swift by name, when asked about featured artists on the album—including Swift herself—he said, “Let’s just say she’s [Beyoncé's] on the approach of shocking the world. I’ll let your imagination decide what that means.”
After the world went crazy at the thought of music with these two dynamos, Killah B cleared it up on Instagram, responding to TMZ, who initially reported out his comments. “Now @tmz_tv I never mention Taylor yall did!” he wrote alongside three laughing emojis. “but it definitely will be an amazing album!” He signed off with three fire emojis. That said, Entertainment Tonight was quick to point out that “he did not outright deny Swift’s presence on any potential songs.”
So, yeah, the answer to the question of a Beyoncé collaboration with Swift is a hearty who knows? “For now, it’s still on the table, as his vague caption could hint at Beyoncé trying to shut down speculation and keep any surprises…well, surprises,” Entertainment Tonight reports.
We do know this for sure, though: Swift is a fan. “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce’s influence,” Swift wrote on Instagram back in October, when her Eras Tour concert film premiered. (Swift’s still ongoing Eras Tour and Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, which wrapped last fall, are two of the highest-grossing concert tours of all time; Beyoncé’s own concert film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, debuted in December.) “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”
In an interview with Time, Swift continued to heap on the praise, telling the outlet of Beyoncé “She’s the most precious gem of a person—warm and open and funny,” Swift said. “And she’s such a great disrupter of music industry norms. She taught every artist how to flip the table and challenge archaic business practices.”
Swift has a new record of her own coming out this spring; The Tortured Poet’s Department hits shelves April 19, three weeks after Renaissance: Act II.
Beyond the Swift collaboration theories, fans are convinced that Bey and Lady Gaga could reunite 15 years after the release of their single “Telephone.” In a teaser video for Renaissance: Act II, Beyoncé took to Instagram to share the video, which showed her driving a yellow taxi through dusty, rural Texas, set to a snippet of “Texas Hold ‘Em.”
“Some individuals with keen eyes immediately pointed out that the visual for her new song looked eerily similar to the ending of her ‘Telephone’ music video with Lady Gaga, which ends on a cliffhanger with a title card reading ‘To Be Continued,’” Entertainment Tonight reports.
Hey, they never said when it would be continued, and 15 years later seems like the right time to tie it all up with a bow. Right?
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Katie Holmes Co-Signs the Sheer Trend (Again) at the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2024 Show
The sudden snowstorm in New York didn't stop the actress from dressing in lingerie.
By India Roby
-
Ayo Edebiri Personally Apologized to Jennifer Lopez for Past Hurtful Comments About Her "With Tears in Her Eyes”
Jennifer Lopez (Paris Fashion Week) and Ayo Edebiri (on SNL).
By Fleurine Tideman
-
10 Nordstrom Items I Bought to Wear During NYFW
Plus 20 more I have my eye on.
By Eliza Huber
-
We Finally Know What Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Said to Each Other After Big Super Bowl Win
TG for mics!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The 2024 Super Bowl Was the Most-Watched TV Event Since the Moon Landing
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the 2024 Super Bowl.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Taylor Swift Chugged a Beer When the Super Bowl Jumbotron Showed Her
Did she get her skills from Jason Kelce?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift Has Arrived at the Super Bowl—and Brought Two Very Famous Friends with Her
She made it happen!
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Beyoncé's 'Renaissance: Act II' Is Coming March 29, and Looks to Be Country Music-Inspired
Mark your calendars now!
By Rachel Burchfield
-
FYI, Taylor Swift's New Album Release Date Is VERY Joe Alwyn-Coded
So much for being excluded from the narrative, amirite?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Travis Kelce Has Already Heard Some of Taylor Swift's New Album
I'm not OK.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift Tells Trevor Noah He Did a "Beautiful Job" Hosting the Grammys Following Jo Koy Golden Globes Debacle
She's impressed.
By Iris Goldsztajn