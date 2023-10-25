For Her Next Tour, Beyoncé Will Have Three Generations of Women in Her Family Onstage with Her—If Blue Ivy Carter Has Her Way

Beyonce’s epic Renaissance World Tour just wrapped less than a month ago, but there’s already thought being paid to her next tour, at least by Beyoncé’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, and Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles. And, if Blue Ivy has her way, all three generations of women will be onstage together for the next ‘go round, Page Six reports.
Blue Ivy, 11, wowed crowds as a dancer on the Renaissance World Tour, and “Blue tells me all the time, ‘Grandma, you should come up there…’” Knowles said. “And I’m like, ‘When am I going to find time to practice?’ Because, you know, us old folks got to practice a lot longer than them. She learned it in, like, a week.”
Blue Ivy often took to the stage during the RWT during her mom’s performance of the song “My Power” from the soundtrack of Disney’s remake of The Lion King, specifically when she sings the line about her “bloodline.” And Blue Ivy has no bigger fan than her grandmother: after one performance, Knowles posted a video and wrote alongside it “Blue Ivy performed in the front [sic] of a huge audience!! And yes, I am a proud grandma. I am truly amazed by the courage that this brave, talented, beautiful 11-year-old exhibited last night!”
She added, “There were almost 70,000 people in that audience. She danced with professional dancers, grown folks, she did complicated choreography and moves that they rehearsed for months! She rehearsed and learned this in a little over a week. She was so smooth with it! Has such a smooth swag (reminds me of the great Aaliyah). So cool with it! She is the coolest most confident 11-year-old I know!!!!”
Would Knowles be down to hit the stage? “Maybe one of these times,” she told Page Six.
Meanwhile, Knowles jokingly told the outlet that she is glad the sold-out tour has come to a close—because it means her friends will stop asking her for tickets. “Oh God,” she said. “Every day people asked me for tickets to the concerts. Ten times a day. It’s not my tickets to give away! It is not my tour.”
Before the next world tour—possibly featuring three generations of women in Beyoncé’s bloodline—Beyoncé and Knowles have another collaboration in the works: a hair care line. “I can’t say much,” Knowles said of the venture. “We are going to deal with natural hair—every kind of hair.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber Had a Leather-Themed GNO
Plus, an in-the-wild preview of Kylie's new brand, Khy.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Malia Obama Traded Her Waist-Length Braids for Red Waves
The former first daughter's new hair color is perfectly autumnal.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Taylor Swift Just Nailed the No-Pants Trend
No pants, no problem.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Beyoncé Showed Up to Support Taylor Swift at 'The Eras Tour' Movie Premiere
Women supporting women :)
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Tina Knowles Praises Both Her Daughter Beyoncé and Taylor Swift on Their Tour Successes: “To [Be] Able to Stimulate the Economy is No Small Feat”
Two words—Renaissance and Eras—have defined the summer musically.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
You Can Actually Apply to Be a Beyoncé Reporter for a Major National Newspaper—and a Taylor Swift Reporter, Too
This is not a drill.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Tina Knowles Shares a Rare Photo of Beyoncé at Home with Her Three Kids
“You are such rare and precious gift,” Knowles said of her eldest daughter.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Were Filmed Fully Making Out at Beyoncé Concert
You guys, I think they're together.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry's Body Language at Beyoncé Concert "Lurched Between Two Extremes," Expert Says
He enjoyed it but appeared worried about upcoming engagements.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Endlessly Relatable Adele Panic-Bought Silver Clothes on Amazon at 3 a.m. for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour
She’ll be in the crowd at tomorrow’s L.A. show.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland Fulfill Beyoncé’s Request to Wear Silver at Renaissance World Tour Shows During Virgo Season
Prince Harry was also with the mother-daughter duo at last night’s L.A. show.
By Rachel Burchfield