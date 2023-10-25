For Her Next Tour, Beyoncé Will Have Three Generations of Women in Her Family Onstage with Her—If Blue Ivy Carter Has Her Way

Beyonce’s epic Renaissance World Tour just wrapped less than a month ago, but there’s already thought being paid to her next tour, at least by Beyoncé’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, and Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles. And, if Blue Ivy has her way, all three generations of women will be onstage together for the next ‘go round, Page Six reports.

Blue Ivy, 11, wowed crowds as a dancer on the Renaissance World Tour, and “Blue tells me all the time, ‘Grandma, you should come up there…’” Knowles said. “And I’m like, ‘When am I going to find time to practice?’ Because, you know, us old folks got to practice a lot longer than them. She learned it in, like, a week.”

Blue Ivy often took to the stage during the RWT during her mom’s performance of the song “My Power” from the soundtrack of Disney’s remake of The Lion King, specifically when she sings the line about her “bloodline.” And Blue Ivy has no bigger fan than her grandmother: after one performance, Knowles posted a video and wrote alongside it “Blue Ivy performed in the front [sic] of a huge audience!! And yes, I am a proud grandma. I am truly amazed by the courage that this brave, talented, beautiful 11-year-old exhibited last night!”

She added, “There were almost 70,000 people in that audience. She danced with professional dancers, grown folks, she did complicated choreography and moves that they rehearsed for months! She rehearsed and learned this in a little over a week. She was so smooth with it! Has such a smooth swag (reminds me of the great Aaliyah). So cool with it! She is the coolest most confident 11-year-old I know!!!!”

Would Knowles be down to hit the stage? “Maybe one of these times,” she told Page Six.

Meanwhile, Knowles jokingly told the outlet that she is glad the sold-out tour has come to a close—because it means her friends will stop asking her for tickets. “Oh God,” she said. “Every day people asked me for tickets to the concerts. Ten times a day. It’s not my tickets to give away! It is not my tour.”

Before the next world tour—possibly featuring three generations of women in Beyoncé’s bloodline—Beyoncé and Knowles have another collaboration in the works: a hair care line. “I can’t say much,” Knowles said of the venture. “We are going to deal with natural hair—every kind of hair.”