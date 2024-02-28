Beyoncé has broken yet another record with her song "Texas Hold 'Em."

The country-inspired track has made number one on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the first time a Black woman has earned the top spot in those charts with a country song.

After Pop Crave reported the new record on Twitter, one fan wrote, "Beyoncé still achieving firsts 27 years in"

"Reclaiming the genre that was derived from black folk songs. Oh we love to see it!" commented someone else.

"She keeps making history. Congratulations the most amazing talent of our time," chimed in a third.

Beyoncé becomes the first Black woman in HISTORY to score a #1 single on the Hot 100 with a country song. pic.twitter.com/67JcPNCU9oFebruary 26, 2024 See more

This is the second major milestone Beyoncé has hit with "Texas Hold 'Em," after the song rose to number one on the Hot Country Songs charts last week.

Beyoncé's success in country music comes amid the abundance of criticism she has received for crossing over into the genre—criticism that many stars including her mom Tina Knowles, country superstar Dolly Parton, and radio DJ Bobby Bones have been quick to shut down.

Meanwhile, it should come as no surprise that Queen Bey would dominate country music so soon after venturing into the genre, considering the number of records she has broken over the course of her incredible career.

Among her most notable accolades is the fact that she counts more Grammy Awards than any other artist in history, with 32 golden gramophones gracing her shelves at home.

However, many fans—including Bey's own husband Jay-Z—have pointed out the irony that she has yet to win album of the year despite having more Grammys than anyone ever has. At this rate, next year could very well be the one to change that.