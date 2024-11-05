Beyoncé Dresses Up in Pamela Anderson's Most Famous Outfits for New Music Video

After dressing up as a plethora of icons for Halloween 2024, including Betty Davis, Beyoncé paid tribute to Pamela Anderson in her new music video.

"Beywatch" serves as the music video for Beyoncé's song "Bodyguard." Throughout the video, the singer wears Anderson's most iconic outfits.

Wearing a long blonde wig, Beyoncé poses in a black strapless catsuit, patent knee-high stiletto boots, and sheer black gloves, emulating Anderson's glamorous Barb Wire outfit. In another clip, Beyoncé can be seen wearing a huge pink fluffy hat with a white corset, which Anderson wore to MTV's Video Music Awards in 1999.

Finally, the former Destiny's Child singer wears the red one-piece swimsuit worn by Anderson during her tenure on Baywatch. Beyoncé even recreated Anderson's slow motion run along the beach.

BEYWATCH - YouTube Watch On

The singer encouraged viewers to cast their ballot in the election by firing a toy gun, which released a flag featuring the word "vote."

Beyoncé surprised Kamala Harris' Houston, Texas rally on October 24, when she gave an empowering speech to the crowd.

"I'm not here as a celebrity," the "Halo" singer explained. "I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother." She continued, "A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided."

Beyoncé's speech was heard by more than 30,000 in-person attendees, and was livestreamed to five million viewers in the United States.

Pamela Anderson in 1999. (Image credit: Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

In her speech at the rally, the Obsessed star also paid tribute to Houston women, telling attendees, "It's impossible not to feel the energy in this room. We are at the precipice of an incredible shift."

She continued, "For all the women and men watching around the country, we need you. Your freedom is your God-given right and your human right."