Though the celeb Halloween costumes have been flowing all week long, I was not prepared for just how brilliant Beyoncé's would be. Probably, because I didn't think it was possible to top 2017's looks—when she recreated five different Lil' Kim outfits in one spooky season.

Like her Lil' Kim tribute, some of the best costumes are those that pay homage to a personal pop culture heroe. Think: Hailey Bieber as Britney Spears or Saweetie playing all three members of Destiny's Child. This year's celebrations have supplied even more iconic examples: Emily Ratajakowski as J.Lo, Elsa Hosk as Princess Diana, and last, but not least, Beyoncé as Betty Davis.

The Cowboy Carter singer recreated the cover art of Davis' 2005 compilation album, This Is It. She wore a plunging zebra print bodysuit with furry statement shoulders and white stiletto cowboy boots.

Beyoncé poses with a motorcycle for her Halloween photo shoot. (Image credit: Instagram/@beyonce)

She accessorized the look with a chrome cuff bracelet, two chunky cocktail rings, and an oversized pair of triangular earrings. Her makeup was all glossy red lipstick, shimmering silver eyeshadow, and smoldering black eyeliner. Meanwhile, her hair was teased into a Davis-inspired afro to complete the look.

She wore a zebra print bodysuit and cuff bracelet as part of her Betty Davis Halloween costume. (Image credit: Instagram/@beyonce)

On Instagram, she captioned the look, "Betty Davis in my bones," as a nod to a lyric from Beyoncé's song "Bodyguard." It didn't take long for the post to stoke rumors that the pop star is working on a rock album—as fans have long theorized.

Beyoncé recreates the cover of Betty Davis's 2005 compilation album, This Is It. (Image credit: Instagram/@beyonce)

If it's true, this album would be the third installment of Beyoncé's three-act project, which so far includes: her 2022 disco album, Renaissance, and 2024's country album, Cowboy Carter. It's a compelling theory to say the least.

