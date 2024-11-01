Beyoncé Transforms Into Betty Davis for Halloween, Sparking Rumors of a Future Rock Album
Is this a hint at her next project?
Though the celeb Halloween costumes have been flowing all week long, I was not prepared for just how brilliant Beyoncé's would be. Probably, because I didn't think it was possible to top 2017's looks—when she recreated five different Lil' Kim outfits in one spooky season.
Like her Lil' Kim tribute, some of the best costumes are those that pay homage to a personal pop culture heroe. Think: Hailey Bieber as Britney Spears or Saweetie playing all three members of Destiny's Child. This year's celebrations have supplied even more iconic examples: Emily Ratajakowski as J.Lo, Elsa Hosk as Princess Diana, and last, but not least, Beyoncé as Betty Davis.
The Cowboy Carter singer recreated the cover art of Davis' 2005 compilation album, This Is It. She wore a plunging zebra print bodysuit with furry statement shoulders and white stiletto cowboy boots.
She accessorized the look with a chrome cuff bracelet, two chunky cocktail rings, and an oversized pair of triangular earrings. Her makeup was all glossy red lipstick, shimmering silver eyeshadow, and smoldering black eyeliner. Meanwhile, her hair was teased into a Davis-inspired afro to complete the look.
On Instagram, she captioned the look, "Betty Davis in my bones," as a nod to a lyric from Beyoncé's song "Bodyguard." It didn't take long for the post to stoke rumors that the pop star is working on a rock album—as fans have long theorized.
If it's true, this album would be the third installment of Beyoncé's three-act project, which so far includes: her 2022 disco album, Renaissance, and 2024's country album, Cowboy Carter. It's a compelling theory to say the least.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
