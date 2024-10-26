Beyoncé Surprises Kamala Harris's Houston, Texas, Rally in a Power-Suit Dress

"I'm not here as a celebrity. I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother."

beyonce speaks at kamala harris&#039;s rally in houston texas wearing a black blazer dress and long blonde curls
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Beyoncé took the stage at Vice President Kamala Harris's Oct. 24 campaign rally in Houston, Texas, with a powerful message and a strong-shouldered suit dress to match.

Following reports from the Washington Post that Beyoncé would appear at tonight's rally (and fervor online speculating whether she would actually appear), the Cowboy Carter artist broke her silence in the 2024 Presidential election with an impassioned speech in support of Kamala Harris's bid for President of the United States.

After walking out onstage hand-in-hand with former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé delivered her remarks at the rally's podium.

Beyonce speaks onstage at the Kamala harris rally wearing a black blazer dress

Beyoncé speaks onstage at Kamala Harris's rally wearing a black blazer suit dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I'm not here as a celebrity. I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother," Beyoncé told the crowd of more than 30,000 in-person attendees and five million viewers on livestreams around the United States. "A mother who cares deeply about the world of my children."

In her nearly four-minute address to "H-Town," Beyoncé's hometown, the artist spoke in honor of "proud Texas women. "It's impossible not to feel the energy in this room," she said. "We are at the precipice of an incredible shift."

Beyoncé met the moment in a strong-shouldered blazer mini dress, in classic black, with black pointed-toe pumps and semi-sheer pantyhose. She replaced her short, Cowboy Carter-era platinum bob with honey blonde waves styled in a deep side part. Shiona Turini, Beyoncé's longtime stylist, likely curated the look. (Exact credits were not available at press time; we will update this post as soon as they're available.)

Beyonce and Kelly Rowland greet kamala harris onstage in houston texas

Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland greet Vice President Kamala Harris onstage.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Grammy winner does not often campaign in person for political candidates. Her outfit matched the tone of her speech: It was power suiting imagined for one of music's most dominant pop stars, serious and ready to support a woman pursuing the highest office in the United States, during a critical election year. Beyoncé looked confident, but not overly glamorous or out-of-reach—styling that underscored her message of being just like the concerned women heading to the polls this November.

"For all the women and men watching around the country, we need you," she said as the audience cheered around her. "Your freedom is your God-given right and your human right."

Beyonce hugs Kamala Harris onstage at her Houston Texas rally

Beyoncé and Kamala Harris hug onstage in Houston, Texas.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After her remarks, Beyoncé welcomed Vice President Kamala Harris onstage to give her own speech. The pair hugged as cameras flashed and political history was written. Their embrace embodied the message at the end of the singer's speech: "Are y'all ready to add your voice to the new American song? 'Cause I am."

Below, watch Beyoncé's remarks from Kamala Harris's Houston, Texas, rally in full.

