Beyoncé Surprises Kamala Harris's Houston, Texas, Rally in a Power-Suit Dress
"I'm not here as a celebrity. I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother."
Beyoncé took the stage at Vice President Kamala Harris's Oct. 24 campaign rally in Houston, Texas, with a powerful message and a strong-shouldered suit dress to match.
Following reports from the Washington Post that Beyoncé would appear at tonight's rally (and fervor online speculating whether she would actually appear), the Cowboy Carter artist broke her silence in the 2024 Presidential election with an impassioned speech in support of Kamala Harris's bid for President of the United States.
After walking out onstage hand-in-hand with former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé delivered her remarks at the rally's podium.
"I'm not here as a celebrity. I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother," Beyoncé told the crowd of more than 30,000 in-person attendees and five million viewers on livestreams around the United States. "A mother who cares deeply about the world of my children."
In her nearly four-minute address to "H-Town," Beyoncé's hometown, the artist spoke in honor of "proud Texas women. "It's impossible not to feel the energy in this room," she said. "We are at the precipice of an incredible shift."
Beyoncé has arrived 👑 pic.twitter.com/TXpPRvJM5mOctober 26, 2024
Beyoncé met the moment in a strong-shouldered blazer mini dress, in classic black, with black pointed-toe pumps and semi-sheer pantyhose. She replaced her short, Cowboy Carter-era platinum bob with honey blonde waves styled in a deep side part. Shiona Turini, Beyoncé's longtime stylist, likely curated the look. (Exact credits were not available at press time; we will update this post as soon as they're available.)
Beyoncé in Houston for @KamalaHarris:"I'm not here as a celebrity. I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother." pic.twitter.com/0Cvgx302m1October 26, 2024
The Grammy winner does not often campaign in person for political candidates. Her outfit matched the tone of her speech: It was power suiting imagined for one of music's most dominant pop stars, serious and ready to support a woman pursuing the highest office in the United States, during a critical election year. Beyoncé looked confident, but not overly glamorous or out-of-reach—styling that underscored her message of being just like the concerned women heading to the polls this November.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"For all the women and men watching around the country, we need you," she said as the audience cheered around her. "Your freedom is your God-given right and your human right."
After her remarks, Beyoncé welcomed Vice President Kamala Harris onstage to give her own speech. The pair hugged as cameras flashed and political history was written. Their embrace embodied the message at the end of the singer's speech: "Are y'all ready to add your voice to the new American song? 'Cause I am."
Below, watch Beyoncé's remarks from Kamala Harris's Houston, Texas, rally in full.
.@Beyonce’s full remarks in support of Vice President Harris pic.twitter.com/CPCaFKkO9oOctober 26, 2024
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Netflix's 'Territory' Is the Australian Answer to 'Succession'—Meet the Talented Cast From Down Under
The intense drama follows a cattle-ranching dynasty with a slice of land the size of Belgium.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Katie Holmes Cannot Stop Wearing This $831 Tote Bag
She truly carries it everywhere.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Gloria Steinem Honored as Inaugural Changemaker for The Shift
The iconic social activist celebrated the moment among friends, collaborators, and fellow honorees at a dinner in New York City.
By Neha Prakash Published
-
Beyoncé's Glowy Twist on the Butter Yellow Trend Is Actually Perfect for Fall
The icon glowed in a Sergio Hudson set.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Beyoncé Somehow Manages to Make a Business Casual Blazer Feel Decidedly NSFW
The CEO energy is palpable.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Saddle Up: The Beyoncé x Levi's Collaboration Is Actually a Denim-Filled Campaign
This duet is even better than her song.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Oprah Campaigns for Kamala Harris in a Pumpkin Spice Power Suit
She joined Kamala Harris, who wore an aubergine suit.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Kamala Harris and Her Powder Blue Suit Have a Pointed Message to Share
She's not holding back with her campaign trail fashion.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kamala Harris Debuts a Black Power Suit for Her First Presidential Debate Against Donald Trump
The road to the White House is paved with impeccable suiting.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Every Outfit Kamala Harris Has Worn on the Campaign Trail (So Far)
Here's every major look she's worn on the campaign trail so far.
By Hanna Lustig Last updated
-
Beyoncé’s 43rd Birthday Look Plays Off the “Rich Mom” Outfit She Wore a Month Before
She outfit repeated in a dreamy Pucci set.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published