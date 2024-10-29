Beyoncé Warns Tina Knowles to Not "Spill Too Much Mama Tea" in Her Memoir

Beyoncé had the funniest reaction to her mom Tina Knowles' memoir announcement.

On Tuesday, October 29, Knowles shared news of her forthcoming book in an Instagram post. "I'm thrilled to announce that my memoir, MATRIARCH, will be publishing this April, and I’m excited to share its cover with you now," she wrote in the caption. "I have always been a storyteller, and it's something I learned from my mother."

Revealing why she decided to write a book, Knowles explained, "When I had a family of my own, I believed that my daughters needed to know where they came from in order to know where they were going. I'm now ready to share my story with all of you, so that we can all celebrate these themes of strength, motherhood, Black pride, and identity."

Knowles continued, "I am calling this book MATRIARCH because what inspires me is the wisdom that women pass on to each other, generation to generation—and the inner wisdom we long to uncover in ourselves. Even at 70 I am still learning valuable lessons—revelations that I wish that I would have had at 40 or even 20. I want to share this knowledge now, one to one with the reader, as we laugh and sometimes cry together through all the stages of our lives."

In a matching Instagram post, Beyoncé wrote, "Mama, I couldn't be prouder." She continued, "My love for you goes beyond what I can say."

Sharing her own excitement for Knowles' memoir, the "Halo" singer wrote, "You put your heart into this book. I'm happy for you to share some of the stories that shaped you into who you are. To know you is to love you. But please don’t spill too much Mama Tea."

As the mother of both Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, Tina likely has some incredible stories about raising two extremely successful women.

Earlier this month, Tina told People at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, "I feel like the teenage years are the most difficult, but it will get better and you get what you put in. That's what I truly believe." She continued, "The more you put into your kids, the more love and care and support you give them, the more you get out of it."