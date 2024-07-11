Blake Lively Says Being Called a Woman’s “Crown Straightener” Is “Maybe the Best Compliment of My Life”

Lively took to Instagram to celebrate the wonders of “empowering female energy.”

Blake Lively
Blake Lively wears a great many hats in her life—wife, mother, actress, entrepreneur, friend—but she said, according to People, that being called a woman’s “crown straightener” takes the cake as “maybe the best compliment of my life.”

Blake Lively Instagram post

Lively and Hoover, who wrote "It Ends With Us."

Yesterday, Lively shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes images at the screening of her forthcoming movie It Ends With Us, which is based off of the 2016 book of the same name by Colleen Hoover. In the photos, Lively can be seen helping co-star Isabela Ferrer with her outfit, as well as Hoover—“and she had some emotional words to say about how much it means to her to help other women,” People writes.

Blake Lively Instagram post

Lively embraces her mother-in-law, Tammy Reynolds.

In Lively’s own words: “I got maybe the best compliment of my life after this weekend,” she wrote. “Someone on social called me a ‘crown straightener.’” She continued “‘A woman going around straightening all the women’s crowns around her.’ It meant so much to me because it’s those invisible things people see that make us all feel best.”

The lengthy caption continued “I learned that we’re all sparkling leaders, stronger together, from ALL the women in my life, blood and chosen,” Lively wrote. “I am surrounded by crown straighteners. This weekend alone was packed with that empowering female energy.” She added “When I looked back at these pics, I saw it all in action. And it made me feel so lucky and loved.” 

Lively then shouted out women like Ferrer, Hoover, and her mother-in-law Tammy Reynolds, as well as “the men who show up for us, too. We love you.”

Blake Lively Instagram post

Supporting her fellow woman is something that Lively is proud to do.

In It Ends With Us, Lively’s character Lily moves to a new city after graduating from college and falls in love with a man named Ryle, played by Justin Baldoni (who also directs the film). “However, a twist occurs when her old high school flame comes back into her life,” People writes.

The movie hits theaters on August 9.

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

