Fans Celebrate Blake Lively For 'Normalizing' Pumping At Disneyland

As everyone shares their 2023 recaps and favorite moments, Blake Lively is getting props for one of her memories in particular.
Lively shared a series of photos on Instagram from a trip to Disneyland Paris this year. The photos are pretty standard celeb-at-Disney fare: A few Magic Kingdom selfies, a shot taken inside the It's a Small World ride, that sort of thing. Except for one minor detail: One of the photos features Lively, some of the cast members of Ratatouille, and Lively's portable breast pump
"2023 Highlights: pumping at @disneylandparis 🥛 Cheers Remy," she captioned the carousel.
A photo posted by blakelively on
She and husband Ryan Reynolds sort of announced the arrival of their fourth child in February. While they have kept mostly quiet about becoming a family of six, this small nod to the realities of motherhood earned her some major brownie points with fans.
More than one million people have now liked the photo, leaving plenty of praise in the comments.
"If you haven’t pumped while waiting in line at Disneyland what are you even doing?!" one commenter wrote. "Love normalizing pumping in public," said another.
Others were interested in finding out the pump's brand, citing the fact that it's not always so easy to find a good portable option. Overall, the post depicted a refreshing, and totally normal motherhood moment.
The next day, she shared another, slightly different mom memory. This one was a little... less relatable. "Only @michaelkors could get me to squeeze into gold sequins way too soon after having a baby. Love you MK," she captioned a photo of herself in a photo taken before the designer's show in September.
Same, girl.
A photo posted by blakelively on
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Jamie Feldman is a journalist, essayist and content creator known for her self-deprecating humor and quick wit. After building a byline as a lifestyle editor for HuffPost, her articles and editorials have since appeared in Cosmopolitan, Betches, Nylon, Bustle, Parade, and Well+Good. Her journey out of credit card debt, which she chronicles on TikTok, has amassed a loyal social media following. Her story has been featured in Fortune, Business Insider and on The Today Show, NBC Nightly News, CBS News, and NPR. She is currently producing a podcast on the same topic and living in Brooklyn, New York.
-
Rihanna Needed This $895 Western Hat To Complete Her Cozy Winter Outfit
She got help from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards.
By Melony Forcier
-
NYE Ball Spotted Sporting Crystal Lights Ahead Of Her Big Night
Is a 2024 fashion trend about to drop?
By Alicia Lutes
-
Gabrielle Union’s 5-Year-Old Daughter is the Ultimate Fashion Judge in Hilarious Video
"I usually prefer to be the judge & give the final ruling but she got it…"
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Blake Lively Is A Carbon Copy of Her Mom, Elaine, In New Instagram Selfie
Elaine proves in this shot that diamonds are a *mom's* best friend.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are In Firm Agreement Over America Ferrera's Performance In 'Barbie'
Lively and Ferrera go way, way back.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Blake Lively Adorably Reflects on 'Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants' Reunion: "Pants = Love"
So sweet!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
As Fans Continue to Clamor for a Third Movie, All Four ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ Costars Reunite for the Sweetest Reason
These four…
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Ryan Reynolds Once Again Proved He Is The Funniest Hollywood Husband
"I feel like I should remember this..."
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Blake Lively Praises Taylor Swift and Beyoncé for Modeling the Way and “Aligning Rather Than Dividing”
“When I grew up, women were always pit against one another.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Blake Lively Hilariously Captures “Thirst Content” of “Fine A—” Husband Ryan Reynolds Working Out
Thank you for your public service, Blake.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Ryan Reynolds on Prioritizing "Self-Awareness" for His and Blake Lively's Kids
This is lovely.
By Iris Goldsztajn