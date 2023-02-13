Blake Lively Announced She'd Given Birth In the Most Under-the-Radar Way

Congratulations are in order! Blake Lively has given birth to her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds, she announced—in a very low-key way—via an Instagram post. On Super Bowl Sunday, Lively posted: "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy," alongside a photo of herself and Reynolds with Reynolds' mom—and without a baby bump. People also confirmed that she and Reynolds had had their fourth child.

The couple already shared three children: Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8. (If those names sound familiar, it's because Taylor Swift used them—with Lively and Reynolds' permission, of course—in her album Folklore.) Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in November, Reynolds said, "You know, you'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it. It's gonna be nuts, but we're very excited." Days later, speaking to Kelly Clarkson, Reynolds joked: "Yeah, not so much preparation is happening. Now, I shouldn't speak for my wife because she's in it to win it right now; she's ready. And we're very excited."

He also told Jimmy Fallon in November: "We never find out. We always wait until they come down the chute. I'm kind of hoping for a girl...I'm a bit of a hen myself, I know girls, I'm a girl dad, I'm used to that, I'm ready for that." He joked, "If history has taught us anything...if I have a son, one day my life will be taken by that son."