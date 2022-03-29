Jason Momoa Said He and Lisa Bonet Are "Not Back Together" on the Oscars Red Carpet

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
(Image credit: Getty/David Livingston)
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa announced their split in January 2022.

Rumors that they were back together were quickly disproved, but an Access Hollywood interviewer got the wrong end of the stick on the Oscars red carpet. "When the announcement came out about you and the missus, we all were kinda like, 'aw, man,'" he said, adding, "It is such an encouragement to see you back together, working on it, figuring it out."

"Oh, no, no, no, we're not back together," the Aquaman actor said. "We're family, you know. We have two beautiful children together. We're family forever, so."

I mean, clearly, love isn't dead dead, but it's also not, like, in the best condition, right? Still, I'm glad Momoa and Bonet made the right decision for them. They were together for 17 years, married for five, and share daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf. Bonet is also Batman star Zoë Kravitz' mom.

Momoa was at the Oscars to present the Best Sound award alongside Josh Brolin. Commenting on his inclusion in the lineup, he told Access Hollywood, "it's an honor to be chosen, especially with Josh, to present these very important awards, so we're gonna make it fun, and it's just an honor to be a part of it."

He also revealed that he had just had hernia surgery the previous day, and interviewer Zuri Hall told him, "you clean up nicely!" The two interviewers went on to admire the actor's French braid—which, it has to be said, was absolutely gorgeous. Here's a closer look at it:

Red Carpet Arrivals for the 94th Academy Awards

(Image credit: Getty/Future)
