Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles Speaks Out After Kanye's Attack on Her Grandchildren
Her "corny joke" speaks volumes.
Following disturbing comments made by Kanye West about Beyoncé and Jay-Z's seven-year-old children, Rumi and Sir, Tina Knowles has seemingly defended her family in an Instagram post. As reported by Us Weekly, Tina posted a comment about "ignorance and evil" alongside a video of herself telling a "corny joke". Her caption on the video has since been edited.
According to The Independent, West shared multiple posts on X (formerly Twitter) attacking Beyoncé and his former friend and collaborator Jay-Z, including using an ableist slur in reference to the couple's seven-year-old twins in a post on Tuesday, March 18. This comes amid years of offensive language and hate speech from West, a self-proclaimed Nazi.
On Wednesday, Tina posted an Instagram video with the caption, "Corny joke, time! it’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil," according to Us Weekly. She continued, "But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper. This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this." The caption has since been edited to simply say, "Corny joke, time!"
In the video, the fashion designer says, "So, I'm on the set of a photoshoot today for my book and I wanted to tell you a corny joke because I have on all this glamorous hair and makeup." She then thanks her hairstylist, makeup artist, and the person filming the video, before telling the joke.
"Got a corny joke, want to hear it? Here it go. So what happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown." Giggling, the 71-year-old adds, "Y’all know that’s funny."
A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinaknowles)
A photo posted by on
The comments on Tina's post have been limited, but many of the ones posted praise her for supporting her family.
"One thing about Tina is she does NOT play about her family and she’s gonna clock people every time," wrote one follower. Another posted, "I know it was hard for you to hold back what you really wanted to say auntie." Another commenter shared, "'He has a melt down' he sure did Ms. Tina."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
This is far from the first time Tina has publicly defended her daughter. She spoke out when haters came after Beyoncé's skin tone and she commented when the pop icon's Christmas Day NFL performance was criticized. If anything, fans want Tina to say more. But it seems she'll keep it to corny jokes this time.
Lia Beck is a writer living in Brooklyn, NY, who covers entertainment, celebrity, and lifestyle. The former celebrity news editor at Bustle, she has also written for Refinery29, Hello Giggles, Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, and more.
-
Fashion’s Betting Big on the Boxing Sneaker Trend
Let's get ready to rumble.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Rihanna Styles Her Chanel Bag With Another Chanel Bag, Like a True Billionaire
These twin totes are extremely rare.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Wore Disguises on Their "Best Date Ever"
If you thought you saw Selena at the Santa Monica Pier two years ago, this one's for you.
By Lia Beck Published
-
King Charles Says Beyoncé Is "So Exceptional" and "Incomparable" on His New Apple Music Broadcast
Welcome to the Beyhive, Your Majesty.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Beyoncé Shares 'Cowboy Carter' Tour Dates After Revealing She "Forgot to Thank" Someone Important at the Grammys
"She's at home watching."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Tina Knowles Defended Beyoncé Against Trolls After Her Christmas Day NFL Performance
"It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate and you don’t think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later," Knowles wrote on Instagram.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Billy Ray Cyrus Calls Out CMAs for Snubbing Beyoncé's "Brilliant" Album
He's calling for more inclusivity.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Beyoncé Is Performing a Halftime Show on Christmas Day in Her Hometown
Ahem, merry Christmas to all of us.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kim Kardashian Says She's "Basically Raising 4 Kids by Myself" After Kanye West Divorce
It's not been easy.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Beyoncé Fans Will Love Yale University's New Course Celebrating the Superstar
Now this is a qualification we can all agree on.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Beyoncé Dresses Up in Pamela Anderson's Most Famous Outfits for New Music Video
She also encouraged viewers to vote in the "Beywatch" video.
By Amy Mackelden Published