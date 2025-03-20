Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles Speaks Out After Kanye's Attack on Her Grandchildren

Following disturbing comments made by Kanye West about Beyoncé and Jay-Z's seven-year-old children, Rumi and Sir, Tina Knowles has seemingly defended her family in an Instagram post. As reported by Us Weekly, Tina posted a comment about "ignorance and evil" alongside a video of herself telling a "corny joke". Her caption on the video has since been edited.

According to The Independent, West shared multiple posts on X (formerly Twitter) attacking Beyoncé and his former friend and collaborator Jay-Z, including using an ableist slur in reference to the couple's seven-year-old twins in a post on Tuesday, March 18. This comes amid years of offensive language and hate speech from West, a self-proclaimed Nazi.

On Wednesday, Tina posted an Instagram video with the caption, "Corny joke, time! it’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil," according to Us Weekly. She continued, "But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper. This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this." The caption has since been edited to simply say, "Corny joke, time!"

In the video, the fashion designer says, "So, I'm on the set of a photoshoot today for my book and I wanted to tell you a corny joke because I have on all this glamorous hair and makeup." She then thanks her hairstylist, makeup artist, and the person filming the video, before telling the joke.

"Got a corny joke, want to hear it? Here it go. So what happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown." Giggling, the 71-year-old adds, "Y’all know that’s funny."

The comments on Tina's post have been limited, but many of the ones posted praise her for supporting her family.

"One thing about Tina is she does NOT play about her family and she’s gonna clock people every time," wrote one follower. Another posted, "I know it was hard for you to hold back what you really wanted to say auntie." Another commenter shared, "'He has a melt down' he sure did Ms. Tina."

This is far from the first time Tina has publicly defended her daughter. She spoke out when haters came after Beyoncé's skin tone and she commented when the pop icon's Christmas Day NFL performance was criticized. If anything, fans want Tina to say more. But it seems she'll keep it to corny jokes this time.