Bobby Berk Confirms 'Queer Eye' Feud With Costar Tan France

Typically, when there are rumors of a celebrity feud, we have to go off tidbits of information to come to any sort of conclusion. But Bobby Berk, a generous king, has confirmed to his nosiest fans (hi) that he and former Queer Eye costar Tan France are in fact kind of feuding, after rumors about this began running rampant of late.

"Tan and I had a moment," Berk told Vanity Fair in a new interview. "There was a situation, and that’s between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing—and nothing romantic, just to clarify that."

Rumors that Berk and France were in a fight began after the former unfollowed the latter on Instagram, and stopped tagging him in group cast pictures (this, VF clarifies, is because the social media app wouldn't let him tag France because they didn't mutually follow each other).

All of this also happened after Berk had announced he would be leaving the show, prompting fans to put two and two together.

"Should I have unfollowed Tan? No," the interior designer admitted. "Maybe I should have just muted him. But that day, I was angry, and that’s the end of it. We became like siblings—and siblings are always going to fight."

Berk didn't detail why he and the fashion designer had a disagreement, and France declined to comment on the story, but Berk believes they'll make up soon enough.

"I will always have a very special place in my heart for him and Rob [France’s husband] and the kids," he said. "I can foresee in six months or a year, Tan and I at each other’s house being good. The Emmys was already the first bandage on that wound." (After their Emmys win, the two men hugged and congratulated each other, Berk explained.)

Let's hope for an olive branch sometime soon!