'Harry Potter' Star Bonnie Wright Married Love Andrew Lococo: See the Wedding Ring

Woohoo! Actress Bonnie Wright, who portrayed Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, tied the knot with her love Andrew Lococo.

She took to Instagram a couple of days ago to share the happy news via a short clip of her hand over her spouse's, itself hovering over a pool. In it, Lococo wears a simple gold wedding band, while Wright is sporting a lovely square blue stone set on a simple band. Her nails are painted a tasteful shimmery pearl.

"Yesterday was the best day of my life," Wright captioned the post. "thanks to my husband!!"

Fellow Harry Potter stars rushed to send Wright their well wishes. "Congratulations to you both!" commented Scarlett Hefner, who played Pansy Parkinson.

James Phelps, AKA Fred Weasley (RIP), contributed a couple of party horn emojis. Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) wrote, "Congratulations B xx"

A post shared by BONNIE WRIGHT (@thisisbwright) A photo posted by on

In a dreamy second Instagram post, Wright shared a black and white photo of hers and her husband's backs with their arms and hands interlaced. "It took a village of creativity and love to make our wedding day so special!" she wrote.

"We can’t wait to thank you all individually when we have more photos to share. In the meantime a very sweet capture on polaroid during our ceremony by @radandinlove @jamiestreetphoto"