'Harry Potter' Star Bonnie Wright Married Love Andrew Lococo: See the Wedding Ring
Ginny has found her Harry.
Woohoo! Actress Bonnie Wright, who portrayed Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, tied the knot with her love Andrew Lococo.
She took to Instagram a couple of days ago to share the happy news via a short clip of her hand over her spouse's, itself hovering over a pool. In it, Lococo wears a simple gold wedding band, while Wright is sporting a lovely square blue stone set on a simple band. Her nails are painted a tasteful shimmery pearl.
"Yesterday was the best day of my life," Wright captioned the post. "thanks to my husband!!"
Fellow Harry Potter stars rushed to send Wright their well wishes. "Congratulations to you both!" commented Scarlett Hefner, who played Pansy Parkinson.
James Phelps, AKA Fred Weasley (RIP), contributed a couple of party horn emojis. Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) wrote, "Congratulations B xx"
A post shared by BONNIE WRIGHT (@thisisbwright)
A photo posted by on
In a dreamy second Instagram post, Wright shared a black and white photo of hers and her husband's backs with their arms and hands interlaced. "It took a village of creativity and love to make our wedding day so special!" she wrote.
"We can’t wait to thank you all individually when we have more photos to share. In the meantime a very sweet capture on polaroid during our ceremony by @radandinlove @jamiestreetphoto"
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Spark Engagement Rumors After the Fenty Founder Wears a Large Diamond on Her Ring Finger
Must be love on the brain...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship Has Officially Ended After Close to 9 Years
The star released a statement.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The 26 Sexiest Movies on Amazon Prime
From kinda hot to totally NSFW.
By Kayleigh Roberts
-
'Mean Girls' Actor Jonathan Bennett Got Married NOT on October 3rd
Pretty rude, TBH.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Simone Biles Already Has a Dress for Her Wedding to Jonathan Owens
Obviously, we haven't seen it yet.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kitty Spencer's Wedding Dress Included Several Nods to Princess Diana
Kitty Spencer's wedding dress included several nods to her famous aunt, Princess Diana.
By Kayleigh Roberts
-
51 Rare Photos From Princess Diana and Prince Charles' Wedding
You've probably never seen these before.
By Charlotte Chilton
-
Sophie Turner Shares Never-Before-Seen Pictures from Her Vegas Wedding to Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner shared eight never-before-seen pictures from her and Joe Jonas' Vegas wedding in honor of their two-year anniversary.
By Kayleigh Roberts
-
How Harry and Meghan's Royal Wedding Stacks Up With Will and Kate's
They definitely did things differently!
By Caroline Picard
-
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Have Broken Up
The power couple had been together four years and engaged for two.
By Katherine J Igoe
-
60 Vintage Photos of Celebrity Weddings
Here, a roundup of the timelessly gorgeous celebrity weddings that still inspire to this day.
By Charlotte Chilton