'Harry Potter' Star Bonnie Wright Married Love Andrew Lococo: See the Wedding Ring

Ginny has found her Harry.

Universal Orlando's A Celebration Of Harry Potter Media Event
(Image credit: Getty/Gerardo Mora)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Woohoo! Actress Bonnie Wright, who portrayed Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, tied the knot with her love Andrew Lococo.

She took to Instagram a couple of days ago to share the happy news via a short clip of her hand over her spouse's, itself hovering over a pool. In it, Lococo wears a simple gold wedding band, while Wright is sporting a lovely square blue stone set on a simple band. Her nails are painted a tasteful shimmery pearl.

"Yesterday was the best day of my life," Wright captioned the post. "thanks to my husband!!"

Fellow Harry Potter stars rushed to send Wright their well wishes. "Congratulations to you both!" commented Scarlett Hefner, who played Pansy Parkinson.

James Phelps, AKA Fred Weasley (RIP), contributed a couple of party horn emojis. Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) wrote, "Congratulations B xx"

A post shared by BONNIE WRIGHT (@thisisbwright)

A photo posted by on

In a dreamy second Instagram post, Wright shared a black and white photo of hers and her husband's backs with their arms and hands interlaced. "It took a village of creativity and love to make our wedding day so special!" she wrote.

"We can’t wait to thank you all individually when we have more photos to share. In the meantime a very sweet capture on polaroid during our ceremony by @radandinlove @jamiestreetphoto"

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.