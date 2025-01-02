Brad Pitt's Girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, Reportedly "Influenced" Him to Settle His Divorce With Angelina Jolie
“Ines wants to have a life together—with possibly children in the future—without the albatross that was the eight-year War of the Roses," a source said.
On Monday, December 30, after eight long years of litigation, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt finally settled their divorce.
While legal experts say a number of factors contributed to the former couple's drawn-out divorce process, a source close to Pitt says one factor topped the list when it came to his decision to finally settle: His girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.
The jewelry designed reportedly pushed Pitt to put an end to the legal battle—which began the better part of a decade ago, when Jolie filed for divorce in 2016—so that their life together could move forward.
“He was influenced by Ines to finally settle,” an insider close to Pitt and de Ramon told Page Six. “Ines wants to have a life together—with possibly children in the future—without the albatross that was the eight-year War of the Roses.”
Pitt and de Ramon were first linked in November 2022, when they were spotted backstage at a Los Angeles Bono concert together and, in February 2024, a source confirmed to People that the couple had moved in together. That source described the decision as the "natural" next step for the couple and said the actor "couldn't be happier" and has "found his spark again" since he started seeing de Ramon.
And it sounds like things can get even better for the couple now that he and Jolie have reached their divorce settlement.
“She has made [it known that] her opinion is that life would be much more enjoyable with this settled,” the Page Six source added of de Ramon encouraging Pitt to settle.
A second source told the outlet that de Ramon is a "positive influence" on Pitt in general, adding that she "has a really good perspective on things"—including the need for Pitt to end the contentious divorce.
"It’s sad how this whole thing has played out, but at least this is progress in the right direction," the source said of the lengthy legal battle. “Both sides realized it was time to move on. It was mutually beneficial to get it done with.”
For her part, Jolie is reportedly happy to have the divorce settled, too. A source close to the actress told People that the 8-year-long process was "horrendous" for Jolie and her lawyer confirmed in a statement that she's "exhausted," but "relieved this one part is over" (Pitt and Jolie's legal battle over their French winery, Chateau Miraval, remains ongoing—possibly forever).
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
