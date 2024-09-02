Amal and George Clooney Step Out at Venice Film Festival With Brad Pitt and Inés de Ramón
Pitt made his red carpet debut with his new girlfriend while promoting 'Wolfs.'
Venice Film Festival continues to be a glitzy, star-studded affair. On Sunday night, George Clooney stepped out with his wife, Amal Clooney, to promote new movie Wolfs. The Clooneys were joined by Wolfs costar Brad Pitt, and the actor's new girlfriend, Inés de Ramón.
The foursome clearly had a ball together at the event, which was basically a really fancy double date. The Wolfs premiere also marked the very first time Pitt has walked the red carpet with his new beau, de Ramón.
Amal outshone her husband on the red carpet by wearing a light yellow Atelier Versace gown. She accessorized the chic dress with a Judith Leiber purse. Meanwhile, Anita Ko vice president de Ramón looked sleek in a white one-shoulder Pillar Dress from Entire Studios, which retails for $239.
The day before the Wolfs premiere, the Clooneys, Pitt, and de Ramón had dinner together at Ristorante Da Ivo in Venice, per People. The foursome made a dramatic entrance at the restaurant when they arrived by motorboat taxi.
As reported by People, the foursome ate "fiori di zucca in pastella (zucchini flowers in batter stuffed with mozzarella), porcini mushrooms and truffle risotto, tagliata di manzo (sliced beef) and paccheri pasta, which was paired with red and white wine."
Brad Pitt's ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, is also present at Venice Film Festival, but the pair have painstakingly avoided one another. As the former couple continue to work out the final details of their divorce settlement, Jolie reportedly hopes to "end the fighting" as soon as possible. Jolie also subtly alluded to the divorce while promoting the film Maria at the festival. "There’s a lot I won’t say in this room that you probably know and assume," she told reporters.
Earlier this year, it was reported that Pitt and de Ramón, who was previously married to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, had taken the next step in their relationship by moving in together. "They were spending so much time together at Brad’s that it just made sense for Ines to move in with him," a source told People. "Moving in together was a natural thing."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
