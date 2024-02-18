Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Have Taken the “Natural” Next Step In Their Relationship

After a contentious split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2016, Pitt has finally “found his spark again” with the jewelry executive.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
After his contentious split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2016, Brad Pitt was in a dark place. In a testament to one person’s ability to influence our lives—for better or worse—the actor “found his spark again” after falling in love with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, People reports. “Brad’s very happy and loves spending time with her,” a source told the outlet.

In fact, Pitt isn’t just happy, they said—he “couldn’t be happier” in his relationship, which is now a live-in one. People confirmed that the two-time Oscar winner and the jewelry executive now live together in his California home, which the source said was the “natural” next step in their relationship. 

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Pitt hasn't had a serious relationship since his split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2016; here, the couple is pictured in 2014, the year they married after nine years together

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“They were spending so much time together at Brad’s that it just made sense for Ines to move in with him,” they said, adding “Moving in together was a natural thing.”

The couple had been dating for “a few months” by the time they were first spotted together in November 2022. de Ramon—who is the head of wholesale for Anita Ko Jewelry—broke up with actor Paul Wesley of The Vampire Diaries in 2022 after three years of marriage; Pitt—who was also previously married to Jennifer Aniston—split from Jolie in 2016 after beginning their relationship in 2005 and marrying in 2014. They share six children together.

“Since the divorce, Brad’s dated, but never seriously,” they said. “This is the first serious relationship, and he couldn’t be happier.” (In addition to his marriages to Aniston and Jolie, Pitt was also engaged to Gwyneth Paltrow in the 1990s.)

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Jolie and Pitt, seen here in 2015, share six children together

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The couple's divorce wasn't finalized for three years after their acrimonious split

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon

de Ramon split from ex-husband Paul Wesley in 2022 after three years of marriage; they're pictured here in 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The source described de Ramon—who is 26 years Pitt’s junior—as “kind, funny, and very special,” and noted that it is “amazing” to witness Pitt’s revived joy. “With Ines, he found his spark again,” they said. “It’s truly amazing to see. Brad’s a great guy. He deserves to be happy.”

Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

