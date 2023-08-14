There Was Apparently a “Wall of Caviar” at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s $1M Wedding

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
One of the most talked about weddings of the aughts decade was Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s 2000 wedding—if you would have told anyone then that the golden couple would be divorced before the decade was over, very few would have believed you. Michael Rapaport was a guest at the nuptials and opened up about the experience on last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where he revealed that the pair had a “wall of caviar” at the event.
“I was at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s wedding,” the actor said. “They had a wall of caviar. I still have some saved over.” He also called the wedding “beautiful,” and said the caviar wall was “generous” of the couple to give to their guests, per Page Six.
“How have you been on the show 87 times, and I’ve never talked to you about Aniston and Pitt’s wedding?” a stunned Cohen replied. Rapaport joked that Pitt and Aniston have “dropped it now,” though he’s “still eating the caviar” from their big day. “I was shoving it down!” he said.
Adding more details about the $1 million wedding, Rapaport said “Billy Preston performed—lot of bucks there,” before moving the conversation along.
Rapaport and Pitt first worked together as actors in 1993’s True Romance. Rapaport also guest starred on Aniston’s beloved Friends for a few episodes back in 1999.
Of Pitt and Aniston’s wedding, in addition to an apparent wall of caviar, the couple married on July 29, 2000, in Malibu at a private estate filled with 50,000 roses, tulips, and other flowers in front of 200 guests, including Rapaport. Other A-list attendees included Aniston’s Friends costars Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox (and her then-husband David Arquette), and Lisa Kudrow; Pitt’s Fight Club costar Edward Norton and his then-girlfriend Salma Hayek; David Spade; Dermot Mulroney; and Cameron Diaz. Several bands and choirs performed—and Melissa Etheridge sang “Whole Lotta Love”—and there was a fireworks display.
“Unfortunately, the marriage didn’t last as long as Rapaport’s caviar, as Aniston and Pitt broke up five years later,” Page Six reports. Pitt went on to marry Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie, and Aniston married actor Justin Theroux; both of those subsequent marriages ended in divorce, as well.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Queen Camilla “Lives Life According to a Spreadsheet” and Has Sacrificed Mightily for Love, Royal Expert Says
Her first year as Queen is coming to a close.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Jennifer Lopez Sang Karaoke at a Nightclub in Italy Over the Weekend
She got so into the performance that she ripped the armpit of her dress.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Miley Cyrus' Tan Artist Told Me the Key to Finding the Best Gradual Self-Tanner
It's all in the ingredients.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Adorably Wished Lisa Kudrow a Happy 60th Birthday
Friends forever!!!!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
A Complete Timeline of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Relationship
They've come a long way.
By Kayleigh Roberts
-
Brad Pitt Will Spend Christmas with Three of His Kids Amid His and Angelina Jolie's Ongoing Custody Battle
Brad Pitt will reportedly spend Christmas with his three biological children 14-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne.
By Kayleigh Roberts
-
Who Is Brad Pitt's New Girlfriend, Model Nicole Poturalski?
The new couple were spotted vacationing in France.
By Katherine J. Igoe
-
Brad Pitt Is Reportedly "So Proud of Shiloh and Who She Has Become" on Her 14th Birthday
Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt's kid Shiloh Jolie-Pitt turns 14 today, and Entertainment Tonight got rare intel from a source about Pitt's relationship with Shiloh.
By Alyssa Bailey
-
Angelina Jolie’s Oldest Child Maddox "Doesn’t Really See Himself" as Brad Pitt’s Son
Us Weekly reports this week that Brad Pitt and their oldest son Maddox Jolie-Pitt aren't close at all. Maddox doesn't want to be. Here, details.
By Alyssa Bailey
-
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Might Not Have Been Legally Married
According to reports, there's no marriage license...
By Amy Mackelden
-
Report: Angelina Jolie Is Challenging Brad Pitt's Request for Joint Custody
When it comes to their children, she allegedly wants him monitored at all times.
By Mehera Bonner