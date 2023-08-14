There Was Apparently a “Wall of Caviar” at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s $1M Wedding

A celebrity guest revealed on Watch What Happens Live last night that, 23 years later, he’s “still eating the caviar.”

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston during their marriage in the early 2000s
One of the most talked about weddings of the aughts decade was Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s 2000 wedding—if you would have told anyone then that the golden couple would be divorced before the decade was over, very few would have believed you. Michael Rapaport was a guest at the nuptials and opened up about the experience on last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where he revealed that the pair had a “wall of caviar” at the event.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston during their marriage in the early 2000s

“I was at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s wedding,” the actor said. “They had a wall of caviar. I still have some saved over.” He also called the wedding “beautiful,” and said the caviar wall was “generous” of the couple to give to their guests, per Page Six.

“How have you been on the show 87 times, and I’ve never talked to you about Aniston and Pitt’s wedding?” a stunned Cohen replied. Rapaport joked that Pitt and Aniston have “dropped it now,” though he’s “still eating the caviar” from their big day. “I was shoving it down!” he said.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston during their marriage in the early 2000s

Adding more details about the $1 million wedding, Rapaport said “Billy Preston performed—lot of bucks there,” before moving the conversation along.

Rapaport and Pitt first worked together as actors in 1993’s True Romance. Rapaport also guest starred on Aniston’s beloved Friends for a few episodes back in 1999. 

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston during their marriage in the early 2000s

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston during their marriage in the early 2000s

Of Pitt and Aniston’s wedding, in addition to an apparent wall of caviar, the couple married on July 29, 2000, in Malibu at a private estate filled with 50,000 roses, tulips, and other flowers in front of 200 guests, including Rapaport. Other A-list attendees included Aniston’s Friends costars Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox (and her then-husband David Arquette), and Lisa Kudrow; Pitt’s Fight Club costar Edward Norton and his then-girlfriend Salma Hayek; David Spade; Dermot Mulroney; and Cameron Diaz. Several bands and choirs performed—and Melissa Etheridge sang “Whole Lotta Love”—and there was a fireworks display.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston during their marriage in the early 2000s

“Unfortunately, the marriage didn’t last as long as Rapaport’s caviar, as Aniston and Pitt broke up five years later,” Page Six reports. Pitt went on to marry Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie, and Aniston married actor Justin Theroux; both of those subsequent marriages ended in divorce, as well.

