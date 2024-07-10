Brad Pitt Reportedly Has “Virtually No Contact” with the Adult Children He Shares with Ex Angelina Jolie

The situation continues to look bleak for Brad Pitt and his six children, all of whom he shares with his ex, Angelina Jolie— People reports that, while Pitt has visitation with his younger children, twins Knox and Vivienne (who turn 16 on Friday), he has “virtually no contact” with his older children Maddox, Zahara, Pax, and Shiloh. The latter made headlines in May for filing paperwork to legally drop “Pitt” from her surname and, though Shiloh is believed to be the only one of the six Jolie-Pitt children to legally file paperwork to remove “Pitt” from her last name, Maddox, Zahara, and even Vivienne have been known to drop it in an informal capacity.

“He has virtually no contact with the adult kids,” a source speaking to People said. “His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule,” referring to Pitt being on location in Europe currently, filming the racing movie F1.

They continued that Jolie “has the kids most of the time, but, per their agreement, he has visitation with the younger kids.”

Pitt is both “aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name,” a source told the publication; on the occasion of her eighteenth birthday, Shiloh hired an attorney that she apparently paid for herself to take care of the matter. “The reminders that he’s lost his children is, of course, not easy for Brad,” they continued. “He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad.”

Though Pitt is “still happy with Ines” de Ramon, his girlfriend, the distance from his kids “pains him,” they added.

A different source close to Pitt said that “He still loves all of his kids tremendously,” they said. “This whole process has been very hard for the whole family.”

Pitt and Jolie became a couple in 2005 after filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith; they eventually married in 2014 but split in 2016. Their divorce still isn’t totally finalized, as custody arrangements and their shared winery remain points of contention; that said, they were both declared legally single in 2019.