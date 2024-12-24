Brandon Sklenar is adding his name to the list of celebrities supporting Blake Lively.

Following the news that Lively is suing It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment, Sklenar posted a link to the full complaint on his Instagram Story, writing, "For the love of God read this" and tagging Lively with a heart emoji. The actor starred in It Ends With Us alongside Lively and Baldoni .

Sklenar also posted in support of Lively in August, when negative reports about the star were circling online around the movie's release. "Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about," he wrote at the time.

Additionally, Jenny Slate, who also starred in the film, shared a statement of support for Lively on Monday, calling the Gossip Girl star "a leader, loyal friend, and a trusted source of emotional support." And Colleen Hoover, author of the It Ends With Us novel, took to Instagram to call Lively "kind" and "honest."

As news of the lawsuit spreads, Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman has denied the claims , calling them "false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt." Baldoni has also been dropped by his talent agency and had his Man Enough podcast co-host resign .