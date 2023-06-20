'Ginny & Georgia' Star Brianne Howey Just Welcomed Her First Child, Her "Little Love"

Brianne Howey is a mom!

The Ginny & Georgia star—who plays the titular Georgia—just revealed that she and her husband Matt Ziering have welcomed their first child together, though they have yet to reveal the little one's name.

Howey posted an absolutely stunning photo of herself in hospital with her newborn resting on her chest, wearing a tiny hat with pink and blue stripes. The new mom looked exactly as blissed out as you might expect.

She captioned the lovely post, "My whole world just got a whole lot sweeter. And smaller. Welcome my little love" with a yellow heart emoji.

Even more touching, Howey's costar Antonia Gentry (Ginny) commented, "OH MY GOD CONGRATULATIONS"

Fellow Ginny & Georgia actor Diesel La Torraca (Austin) said, "Our teeniest tiniest lil peach is HERE!!!! Love you Momma well done!!!" while Sara Waisglass (Maxine) wrote, "sobbing. congratulations mama!!!" and Felix Mallard (Marcus) commented, "Congratulations to you both!!!!!"

OK, am I the only one who loves how close these cast members seem???

But of course, fervent Marie Claire readers already know the cute friendship Howey and Gentry have developed since filming together. Earlier this year, we had them play "How Well Do You Know Your Costar?" and it went exceedingly well, TBH.

The two women had lovely things to say about each other, with Howey saying, "Toni is really smart and thoughtful, I mean I'm sure that's obvious." Meanwhile, Gentry said about Howey, "[She] could do a whole comedy and I'd watch it over and over again."

Acting aside, Howey has all sorts of wisdom to pass down to her child, including on the importance of self-care and healthy habits, as we learned when we spoke to her for our "Beauty Around the Clock" series.

"I think sleep is one of the most important things we can do for ourselves," she told us. "I've been on a journey with it, but it's the best thing we can do for ourselves mentally, emotionally, and physically."

Preach.