'Ginny & Georgia' Star Brianne Howey Just Welcomed Her First Child, Her "Little Love"

Brianne Howey is a mom!
The Ginny & Georgia star—who plays the titular Georgia—just revealed that she and her husband Matt Ziering have welcomed their first child together, though they have yet to reveal the little one's name.
Howey posted an absolutely stunning photo of herself in hospital with her newborn resting on her chest, wearing a tiny hat with pink and blue stripes. The new mom looked exactly as blissed out as you might expect.
She captioned the lovely post, "My whole world just got a whole lot sweeter. And smaller. Welcome my little love" with a yellow heart emoji.
Even more touching, Howey's costar Antonia Gentry (Ginny) commented, "OH MY GOD CONGRATULATIONS"
Fellow Ginny & Georgia actor Diesel La Torraca (Austin) said, "Our teeniest tiniest lil peach is HERE!!!! Love you Momma well done!!!" while Sara Waisglass (Maxine) wrote, "sobbing. congratulations mama!!!" and Felix Mallard (Marcus) commented, "Congratulations to you both!!!!!"
OK, am I the only one who loves how close these cast members seem???
A post shared by Brianne Howey (@briannehowey)
A photo posted by on
But of course, fervent Marie Claire readers already know the cute friendship Howey and Gentry have developed since filming together. Earlier this year, we had them play "How Well Do You Know Your Costar?" and it went exceedingly well, TBH.
The two women had lovely things to say about each other, with Howey saying, "Toni is really smart and thoughtful, I mean I'm sure that's obvious." Meanwhile, Gentry said about Howey, "[She] could do a whole comedy and I'd watch it over and over again."
Acting aside, Howey has all sorts of wisdom to pass down to her child, including on the importance of self-care and healthy habits, as we learned when we spoke to her for our "Beauty Around the Clock" series.
"I think sleep is one of the most important things we can do for ourselves," she told us. "I've been on a journey with it, but it's the best thing we can do for ourselves mentally, emotionally, and physically."
Preach.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
The Just-Launched Beauty Products Marie Claire Editors Are Already Obsessed With
Allow us to introduce you to your summer beauty staples.
By Samantha Holender
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Could Never Show the Amount of PDA That Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Can Get Away With: Expert
Well, sure.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Louis Isn't the "Most Rebellious Young Royal"—Here's Who Is, According to a Body Language Expert
I see it!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ryan Gosling Says He "Didn't Want to Have Kids" Without Eva Mendes
Excuse me, I have some dust in my eye.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kaley Cuoco Dressed Baby Matilda in the Cutest NSYNC T-Shirt: "Giving Me Life"
The fandom starts early.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Hailey Bieber Says She's "Scared" of Having Children With Justin Because of Public Scrutiny
This is heartbreaking.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Celebrated Son RZA's First Birthday in Superstar Style
He's SO cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's Son Was Named After a Wu-Tang Clan Member
He was formerly known only as "baby."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Katie Holmes Opened Up About Her Relationship With Daughter Suri Cruise: "She's An Incredible Person"
Aw!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's Daughters "Were at Each Other's Throats" All the Time in Preschool, Apparently
But they're besties now.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pink's Rule for When Her 11-Year-Old Can Have a Phone Is Kind of Genius
So smart.
By Iris Goldsztajn