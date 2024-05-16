Warning: Spoilers for Bridgerton season 3 part 1 ahead. After two long years, Bridgerton season 3 finally arrived—in part—on Netflix on May 16. The latest installment of the Regency-era romance brings the love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) to the forefront ahead of the books' schedule, giving fans a classic friends-to-lovers story amplified by the looming secret of Pen's secret career as Lady Whistledown. However, fans turning into season 3 immediately upon its release will find fewer episodes available to stream than a typical Bridgerton season.

The streaming giant has decided to sustain the hype for its mega-hit series (as if it needed any help) by releasing the latest installment over a month. That includes ending the part 1 drop with a major cliffhanger (and a fan-favorite moment from the books). So when will we get Penelope and Colin's happily ever after? Read on to learn when Bridgerton season 3 part 2 will arrive.

Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) in Bridgerton season 3 part 1. (Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

When does 'Bridgerton' season 3 part 2 come out on Netflix?

Bridgerton season 3 has been split in half, with four episodes each comprising parts 1 and 2. Unfortunately, we'll have to wait a month for the resolution of Polin's love story. Netflix will release the last four episodes on Thursday, June 13, 2024. All episodes will drop at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. (East Coast and Central girlies have to be a bit patient.)

See the full release schedule for Bridgerton season 3 below:

Part 1, episodes 1-4 – Thursday May 16, 2024

Part 2, episodes 5-8 – Thursday June 13, 2024

Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) in Bridgerton season 3 part 1. (Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

What 'Bridgerton' season 3 part 2 be about?

Part 1 of Bridgerton season 3 focuses on Penelope and Colin finding their way to each other, as the youngest Featherington daughter gets serious about finding a husband and the latter helps her learn how to flirt—while realizing that he wants her for himself. Some hefty sexual tension and one minor social scandal later, Penelope's all but ready to accept a marriage-of-proposal from Lord Debling (Sam Phillips), but Debling cuts her off when he realizes that she has feelings for Colin. (Justice for Lord Debling, he was great.) Episode 4 ends with the infamous carriage make-out scene from the books, after which Colin finally asks, “For God’s sake, Penelope Featherington. Are you going to marry me or not?”

With part 1 ending on that sort of proposal, part 2 will likely begin right on the heels of Penelope's answer, be it yes or no. (Though we'd be surprised if it's anything but yes.) That means they'll have to deal with all the joy and drama that comes with an engagement—which may put even more strain on Penelope's friendship with Eloise (Claudia Jessie).

Then there's the Whistledown of it all; Colin still has a vendetta against the mystery author, so Penelope will have explaining to do.

Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) with daughters Francesca (Hanna Dodd) and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) in Bridgerton season 3 part 1. (Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Meanwhile, there are also all of the subplots that make Bridgerton a true ensemble show. Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) is still on the marriage mart, and it will be fun to see where her courtship with John Stirling (Victor Alli) goes for the rest of the season. Mama Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) has the flirtation she's been building up with Lady Danbury's brother Marcus (Daniel Francis). (She did admit in Queen Charlotte that she was ready for love again!)

Showrunner Jess Brownell has also confirmed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley) will return from their extended honeymoon in the new episodes. We can only hope that this month will go by quickly!