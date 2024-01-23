Britney Spears’ First Film, ‘Crossroads,’ Is *Finally* Available to Stream for the First Time Ever

If you read Britney Spears’ memoir The Woman in Me last fall and were immediately inspired to go watch her 2002 film Crossroads, you’re not alone. (*Writer raises hand*) The problem? It was nowhere to be found on streaming services—but that’s about to change.

For the first time ever, Netflix is bringing Crossroads to its lineup, and soon. It will begin streaming on February 15, Netflix announced: “The first movie to ever star the one and only britney spears has never been available on streaming…but that’s about to change!” the caption read on the streaming giant’s announcement, alongside a photo of the Crossroads poster. “So thrilled to announce that CROSSROADS will finally be available on netflix GLOBALLY starting february 15.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to the star power of Spears, the movie also stars Zoe Saldaña, Taryn Manning, Kim Cattrall, Justin Long, and Dan Aykroyd in a film written by none other than Shonda Rhimes. Just in case you missed Crossroads’ first go ‘round 22 years ago, the film is “The story of three childhood friends Lucy, Kit, and Mimi who, after eight years apart, rediscover their friendship on a cross-country trip,” the movie’s description reads. “With barely a plan, practically no money, but plenty of dreams, the girls catch a lift with Mimi’s handsome friend Ben in his convertible.”

At the Hollywood premiere (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though the movie was, ahem, not a hit with critics, it was a box office success, grossing more than $60 million in 2002, equivalent to a solid $101 million today when adjusted for inflation, Entertainment Tonight reports.

At the Madrid premiere (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the London premiere (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though it has never appeared on streaming services until now, in October—timed with the release of Spears’ book—Crossroads was rereleased in 874 theaters across 20 countries for a special fan event. At the time, the film’s director Tamra Davis thanked those responsible for giving the movie a second chance at life: “I am beyond thrilled that Sony Music Entertainment, RCA Records, and Trafalgar Releasing are re-releasing Crossroads in movie theaters,” Davis said in a statement. “I recently re-watched Crossroads and was so enthralled with the time capsule of nostalgia that this incredible ensemble cast brings to the screen. Britney is absolutely breathtaking to watch, and Shonda is showing us her early expertise in writing complicated female characters. We had the best time in the world making this picture and the connection the actresses bring to their performances shows in every frame. The music will undoubtedly have audiences dancing and singing along, and I know everyone will have as much fun watching these scenes as we had making them. I’m so grateful that Crossroads will be available so people can see Britney shine again.”

At the Sydney premiere (Image credit: Getty Images)