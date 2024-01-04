Britney Spears Denies New Music Rumors, Says She'll "Never Return to the Music Industry"

Britney Spears is not releasing new music, she has assured fans amid rumors of a potential new album.

"Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash !!!" the Woman in Me author wrote on Instagram.

"They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry !!!

"When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!! For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me … I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!"

She added, "People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that’s far from the truth … have you read the news these days ??? I’m so LOVED and blessed !!!"

The star disabled the comments on the post, but it has garnered close to 93k likes at time of writing.

Spears' clarification comes after rumors spread this week that she could be releasing a new album in 2024, something that would be sure to delight her many fans around the world.

Said album was rumored to potentially feature songs written by the likes of Charli XCX and Julia Michaels, which may be who Spears was referring to as "random people."

Spears stopped performing after her Las Vegas residency ended in 2017, and has only released one piece of music since: a duet with Elton John on his hit "Tiny Dancer."

Instead of music, Spears has been working on her memoir (which was released in October), and rebuilding her life on her terms following both the end of her 13-year conservatorship arrangement and the breakdown of her short marriage to Sam Asghari.

I wholeheartedly support the superstar's process, and in the meantime, you can find me binge-listening to the OG bops. "Born to Make You Happy," anyone?