Britney Spears and Elton John Have Recorded a Song Together, Apparently

Britney Spears has had a really difficult time ever since she was put under conservatorship in 2008, and of course recording music hasn't been her top priority.

First on her agenda was ending the conservatorship arrangement, second was getting married to her longtime love Sam Asghari. And while there's still no sign of the murder mystery book she teased last year, she has reportedly landed a $15 million deal with Simon & Schuster to write her memoir.

But, while her fans want Spears to do only what makes her happy, they have also missed the star's music. Thankfully for those people, it sounds like she is back at it at last.

She and Elton John have reportedly recorded a duet to his hit "Tiny Dancer," which is truly the collab of dreams.

"This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet—and it is incredible," a music industry source told Page Six.

"Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt."

Watt has previously worked with Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber, and Ozzy Osbourne, among others.

Page Six' source added, "They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good. They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer."

Song of the summer???? Are you telling me that it's going to be released, like, now????? Since neither Spears nor John have confirmed anything yet, we'll just have to wait and see, I guess.

Still, the source concluded, "Britney is officially back. She’s back to work, and she’s super excited." As are we, Britney, as are we.

