Kevin Federline Wished Britney Spears "The Best for a Happy, Healthy Pregnancy" Via His Lawyer

Britney Spears shares two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with ex Kevin Federline. Shortly after she announced her new pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari, attention started to turn to Federline's views on the matter.

Thankfully, the former backup dancer seems to have only good things to say to the star—even if he did say those things via his lawyer (...cute).

Speaking to NBC News, Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan said, "He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together."

At least he released a statement, TBH. Outside of Jamie Lynn Spears liking Britney's Instagram announcement, no other members of the "Toxic" singer's family have addressed the happy news publicly.

During her legal battle to terminate her 13-year conservatorship and in its aftermath, Britney has repeatedly called out her father, mother and sister for their role in her frankly horrific-sounding circumstances.

She has been dating Asghari since 2016, when they met on the set of one her music videos. From the outside, it seems like he has been one of the few people she could count on while she battled her closest family members.

Britney definitely has a relationship with her two sons, although it's unclear how often she gets to see them.

As for Federline, he married his current wife Victoria Prince in 2013. They share daughters Peyton Marie and Jordan Kay. Federline also has two older children from a former relationship, Kori Madison and Kaleb Michael, according to HollywoodLife.