Saving love letters from your beloved is one thing. But getting them tattooed on your body, forever preserving a moment in time? That's dedication—and Brooklyn Beckham has lots of it.
Nicola Peltz Beckham shared a photo on her Instagram Story on Saturday showing her hubby's newest ink: a love note she wrote for him two years ago, before they said "I do."
"My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious," the note reads (via People). "I want you to know how deeply loved you are. You have the kindest heart I've ever met and hope I never go a day without your love."
"I think you are so incredible. Just know we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond," the note (and tattoo) says. "Love always, your future wifey." Awww.
Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot in April 2022, exchanging vows at David Beckham's Florida home. The A-list guest list included everyone from Gordon Ramsay to Eva Longoria to Snoop Dogg. Since the ceremony, Nicola has integrated herself seamlessly into the Beckham family, dancing with Victoria Beckham on the beach and supporting Victoria at Paris Fashion Week. Nicola also called Harper Beckham her "dream little sister" in a People interview last month.
Family is uber-important to the Beckhams; in 2022, Brooklyn told Entertainment Tonight he hopes to be a "young dad." Whatever the future has in store for the couple, it's clear they have each other's support every step of the way.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
