Calvin Harris' Wife Listens to Taylor Swift in Secret When He Leaves the House

Taylor Swift's exes all seem to have a crucial thing in common: Their partners are massive Swifties.

The latest to admit to her secret love of Swift's music is Calvin Harris' wife Vick Hope, speaking on her U.K. radio show Going Home With Vick, Katie and Jamie.

"Soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift," Hope confessed on the show (via Us Weekly). "That’s just when I get … just a little fill. Just a couple of songs, get it out of my system. Then it’s done."

Previously, Joe Jonas' now-ex Sophie Turner publicly jammed to a song thought to be written about Jonas , "Mr. Perfectly Fine," while Taylor Lautner's wife (also called Taylor Lautner—yes, I know) is apparently a "diehard Swiftie."

Vick Hope and Calvin Harris have been together since 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hope and Harris reportedly got married this past September, having been dating since circa 2022.

Meanwhile, Harris and Swift dated between February 2015 and June 2016. Their breakup led to an iconic moment for Miss Americana, when she briefly dated Tom Hiddleston and he wore *that* "I heart T.S." shirt to her Fourth of July party.

Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift briefly dated circa 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Scottish DJ and American singer's romance sadly ended in a bit of bad blood, when Harris took to Twitter to share some incendiary (and long-since deleted) words.

"I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do," Harris wrote at the time (via ELLE). "I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it."

So although many years have since passed and I'm sure Harris is no longer angry at Swift, I can see why Hope keeps her secret Swiftiness on the down-low regardless.