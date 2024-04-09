Calvin Harris' Wife Listens to Taylor Swift in Secret When He Leaves the House

Taylor Swift's exes all seem to have a crucial thing in common: Their partners are massive Swifties.
The latest to admit to her secret love of Swift's music is Calvin Harris' wife Vick Hope, speaking on her U.K. radio show Going Home With Vick, Katie and Jamie.
"Soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift," Hope confessed on the show (via Us Weekly). "That’s just when I get … just a little fill. Just a couple of songs, get it out of my system. Then it’s done."
Previously, Joe Jonas' now-ex Sophie Turner publicly jammed to a song thought to be written about Jonas, "Mr. Perfectly Fine," while Taylor Lautner's wife (also called Taylor Lautner—yes, I know) is apparently a "diehard Swiftie."
Hope and Harris reportedly got married this past September, having been dating since circa 2022.
Meanwhile, Harris and Swift dated between February 2015 and June 2016. Their breakup led to an iconic moment for Miss Americana, when she briefly dated Tom Hiddleston and he wore *that* "I heart T.S." shirt to her Fourth of July party.
The Scottish DJ and American singer's romance sadly ended in a bit of bad blood, when Harris took to Twitter to share some incendiary (and long-since deleted) words.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
"I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do," Harris wrote at the time (via ELLE). "I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it."
So although many years have since passed and I'm sure Harris is no longer angry at Swift, I can see why Hope keeps her secret Swiftiness on the down-low regardless.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
The 'Ripley' Finale Hints That the Series Could Adapt More Patricia Highsmith Books
Will 'Ripley' become the next limited series to get a second life?
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
The End of 'Parasyte: The Grey' Season 1 Is an Easter Egg for Fans of the Manga Source Material
It hints at a likely second season.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Wears Vintage Victoria's Secret That’s Older Than She Is
Her look was pulled from the brand's 1997 archives.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Taylor Swift Is No Stranger to Video Games, According to Little Big Town
Swift's pre-performance rituals run the gamut, said singer Karen Fairchild.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Taking the Guesswork Out of It, Travis Kelce Jokes (Maybe?) That He’s Already Got His First Kid’s Name Picked Out
Of life right now, Kelce said “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Taylor Swift Breaks Yet Another Music-Industry Record
This is pretty much the norm now, no?
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Just Returned to the U.S. from This Caribbean Getaway
They're still in the honeymoon phase.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Heidi Montag Thinks Travis Kelce Is "The One" for Taylor Swift
You're not alone, Heidi.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Did Reba McEntire Really Call Taylor Swift an "Entitled Little Brat"?
Both women were at last month's Super Bowl, where the comments were allegedly said.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are "Nesting" as They Enjoy "Break From the Buzz of Their Careers," Source Says
These cuties.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce—Perhaps the World’s Most Photographed Couple—Attended the Oscars’ Most Exclusive Afterparty with Zero Photo Evidence to Prove It
It’s a soiree so elite it simply goes by the moniker “The Party.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published