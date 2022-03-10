Cameron Diaz Says She's "Like a Beast" Right Now, Barely Washes Her Face
Obsessed with this.
Cameron Diaz quit acting in 2014, and has since been very outspoken about her decision to do so. Instead of cameras and awards shows, Diaz chose herself and a more normal life—to the extent that someone as famous as her can have a normal life, of course. Right now, she's focusing on her organic wine brand, Avaline, and just on being a person, as she explained on Michelle Visage's Rule Breakers podcast.
"I am absolutely a victim of all of the societal, you know, objectifications that women, and exploitations, that women are subjected to," Diaz said. "I have bought into all of them myself, you know, at certain times. It's hard not to. It's hard not to sort of look at yourself and judge yourself against other sort of markers of beauty. I think that that's one of the biggest things the last eight years, girl. I'm like wild. I'm like a wild animal, like a beast. And I don't care, like, literally the last thing I think about on a daily basis—like, maybe not at all during the day—is, 'what do I look like?'"
Asked how "people get there," Diaz explained, "Well, you stop looking in the mirror, you stop taking pictures and selfies of yourself. I mean, as an actor, I sit in front of a mirror probably seven hours of a day, you know what I mean? ... And you're just sitting in front of the mirror and it's just toxic. You just pick yourself apart, and you're like, 'why am I sitting here being so mean to myself? My body's strong, my body's capable. Why am I gonna talk down to it? Why am I gonna be mean to it, when it's like carried me this far? It's given me this much experience.'"
Diaz says that her evolution has come with age. "I'm gonna be 50 this year ... It's so great because you just know more," she said. "I've done so much, I know so... I've already been there."
As for her beauty routine, you won't see Diaz on Instagram Stories explaining her 12-step process anytime soon. "I literally do nothing," she said. "I never wash my face. Twice a month if I’m lucky, I’ll be like, 'Oh, I better put this on. One time works, right? Like, is that all I have to do?' I’m just not in that place right now where I put in any energy."
Excuse me, that sounds like bliss??
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
