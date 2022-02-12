Camilla Publicly Reacts to the Queen’s Support of Her
Her Majesty’s backing sees Camilla’s public opinion numbers jump a staggering 41 percent.
After the Queen’s staunch show of support for Camilla last week – stating in no uncertain terms that the Duchess of Cornwall should one day be Queen Consort – Camilla’s reaction to the gesture was caught on camera at an engagement on Thursday.
While on a visit to London’s Nourish Hub, a community kitchen, a member of the public asked Camilla how she felt after Her Majesty’s groundbreaking announcement on the eve of the seventieth anniversary of her accession to the throne. It was the first time Camilla had publicly reacted to the statement from her mother-in-law.
“I feel very, very honored and very touched,” Camilla said.
This outing came as Clarence House announced that her husband, Prince Charles, had tested positive for COVID-19 and was self-isolating. Charles himself expressed similar sentiments to his wife’s when he released a statement last Sunday about his reaction to his mother’s announcement.
“We are deeply conscious of the honor represented by my mother’s wish,” he said. “As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”
A royal insider told PEOPLE this week that Camilla is a huge support for Charles, saying that he can be prone to “Eeyore moments” and that she “jollies him up.”
New poll numbers released by The Daily Mail and reported on by Newsweek show that the Queen’s show of support has rallied the U.K. public behind Camilla as well, with a survey showing 55 percent of people wanted Camilla to be known as Queen Consort – up from 14 percent in a different poll tabulated just this past November.
Rachel Burchfield is a freelance writer whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family. She has worked with publications like ELLE, Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, InStyle, and Glamour, and is the editor of What Meghan Wore, a site dedicated to the Duchess of Sussex's fashion, lifestyle, and work.
