Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Canadian

"We definitely bonded over our Canadian-ness."

Canadian celebs
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

For better or worse, Canadians are often mistaken for Americans—and big Hollywood stars are no different. Most people know that celebs like Céline Dion and Justin Bieber are from Canada, but some are much less obvious. Did you know that Seth Rogen is actually Canadian? Sandra Oh? Rachel McAdams?! Keep reading for more stars you didn't know were Canadian.

Joshua Jackson

Joshua Jackson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You likely fell in love with Joshua Jackson when he played Pacey Witter on the Massachusetts-set show Dawson's Creek. Jackson, though, was actually born in Vancouver, British Columbia. His origins are such a central part of his identity that even his Instagram handle is @vancityjax.

Will Arnett

Will Arnett attends the premiere of Netflix's "Bojack Horseman" Season 6 at the Egyptian Theatre on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All of Will Arnett's best known roles—on Arrested Development, BoJack Horseman and 30 Rock—are very much set in the U.S. But the man himself was born in Toronto, Ontario, was inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame in 2019, and is a staunch supporter of the Toronto Maple Leafs hockey team.

Eugene Levy

Eugene Levy at the "Good Grief" Los Angeles premiere at The Egyptian Theatre on December 19, 2023 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The beloved actor Eugene Levy, who you'll undoubtedly recognize from Schitt's Creek, American Pie, or New York Minute, was born in Hamilton, Ontario, but later moved to Toronto. That's where he raised his son, one Dan Levy, and daughter, Sarah Levy, both of whom you probably know from Schitt's Creek.

Shenae Grimes-Beech

Shenae Grimes-Beech attends the Knott's Berry Farm kick off preview party launching new dive coaster - HangTime at Knott's Berry Farm on May 17, 2018 in Buena Park, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You probably recognize Shenae Grimes-Beech as Annie Wilson from 90210 (the revival, not the original series). That said, most of us are less likely to know about the actress' life behind the scenes. One fun fact is that she's originally from Canada, and was born in Toronto, Ontario—now you're that much more prepared for your next game of trivia. You're welcome!

Avan Jogia

Actor Avan Jogia attends the premiere of "Ten Thousand Saints" at Piknic on August 11, 2015 in Century City, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Avid Nickelodeon fans will recognize Avan Jogia as Ariana Grande's costar on Victorious, on which he played Beck Oliver. Jogia was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, and in 2016, he served as an ambassador for Canada In A Day. In that role, he encouraged people to share their stories about what Canada meant to them, proving his love for his country at the same time.

Drake

Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Drake was born Aubrey Drake Graham in Toronto, Ontario. He first rose to fame as Jimmy Brooks on Canadian series Degrassi: The Next Generation, before his career took a serious U-turn. As we all know, he later became a multi-Grammy Award-winning rapper, with hits like "One Dance" and "Hotline Bling."

Dan Levy

Daniel Levy attends The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 04, 2023 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dan Levy, the brilliant creator and star of Schitt's Creek, was born and raised in Toronto, Ontario, as the son of fellow Canadian actor Eugene Levy (and brother of Sarah Levy). Before finding global fame, Dan appeared on Canadian show Degrassi, and worked as a host on MTV Canada.

Cory Monteith

Actor Cory Monteith during a portrait session for FOX on June 20, 2009.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The late Glee star Cory Monteith was originally from Calgary, Alberta, and grew up on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Monteith had strong ties to Canada throughout his life, even working to solve youth homelessness in the country, as reported by Global News.

Michael J. Fox

Michael J. Fox attends the 2021 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's gala on October 23, 2021 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael J. Fox most famously starred in the Americana-ridden Back to the Future series, but don't be fooled: The actor and activist is actually Canadian. Fox was born in Edmonton, Alberta, and was deservedly inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame circa 2000.

Mike Myers

Actor Mike Myers attends the 18th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Palladium on November 14, 2014 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mike Myers' two most famous roles involve him doing some serious accent work: In the Shrek franchise, he does a Scottish-like accent, and in the Austin Powers franchise, he does a very convincing British accent. But where's Myers actually from? That's right, Canada. Who knew!

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev at the Fashion Trust U.S. 2024 Awards held on April 9, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev was actually born in Sofia, Bulgaria, but moved to Toronto, Ontario, when she was just two years old. A very Canadian thing about her? She rose to fame after her star turn on the show Degrassi: The Next Generation, which also jumpstarted fellow Canadian star Drake's career.

Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The hilarious actor Jim Carrey, of Bruce Almighty and Dumb and Dumber fame, was born in Newmarket, Ontario. In an early stand-up set, Carrey once poked fun at Americans who were constantly remarking that Canada "must have been cold" when he told them where he was from. Thankfully, he found a very funny way to respond to this comment that subverted his "upset."

Elliot Page

Elliot Page, wearing Gucci, attends the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elliot Page, best known for his roles in Juno and The Umbrella Academy, was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia. As a CBC News reporter once put it, in the actor's 2023 memoir Pageboy, "Halifax is as much of a main character as Hollywood," so it's safe to say Page feels a strong connection to his Canadian roots.

Michael Cera

Michael Cera attends the press junket and Photo Call for "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just like his Juno costar Elliot Page, Michael Cera originally hails from Canada: The Arrested Development actor was born in Brampton, Ontario. The Canadian film critic Richard Crouse once described Cera as having "retained his disarming Canadian politeness" despite having moved to the U.S. a long time ago.

Hayden Christensen

Hayden Christensen attends the studio showcase panel at Star Wars Celebration for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” in Anaheim, California on May 26, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hayden Christensen, AKA Anakin Skywalker, AKA Darth Vader, was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, and raised in the suburbs of Toronto, Ontario, from age five. Speaking of working with director Deborah Chow, Christensen once told Complex Canada, "we definitely bonded over our Canadian-ness."

Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on January 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sorry to hit you with this bombshell, but famous comedic actor Seth Rogen is in fact Canadian. The Hollywood star was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, and in 2018, he was inducted to Canada's Walk of Fame alongside his longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson attends the Isabel Marant Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2023 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The iconic actress Pamela Anderson was born in Ladysmith, British Columbia, and in 2006, she was inducted to Canada's Walk of Fame. Anderson famously moved back to Vancouver Island in 2020, as part of a journey of self-discovery which she called "a homecoming" in a 2024 interview.

Matthew Perry

Actor Matthew Perry stars as Chandler Bing in NBC's comedy series "Friends."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The late Friends star Matthew Perry was both Canadian and American. Though he was born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, he moved with his Canadian mother to Ottawa, Ontario, after his parents' divorce. After a book tour stop in Toronto in 2022, he wrote on Instagram, "Oh Canada, how I’ve missed you! So nice being back to my home country to share a glimpse of my story with you all."

Shania Twain

Shania Twain performs during the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though country music is often associated with the American South, Canada also has a rich history of the genre. It's safe to say that over her decades-long career, Shania Twain (born in Windsor, Ontario) has risen to the helm of Canadian country, thanks to smash hits like "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" and "Any Man of Mine."

Winnie Harlow

Model Winnie Harlow wears her hair in a high ponytail and wears a blue Pirelli soccer/football jersey after the Byblos show on Day 1 Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 on February 20, 2019 in Milan, Italy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Winnie Harlow, born Chantelle Brown-Young, was born in Mississauga, Ontario, and has made her country proud throughout her career. In 2023, the United Nations Association in Canada presented the supermodel with the Global Citizens Award for "shattering norms" and for "her profound advocacy for diversity and female empowerment."

Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shay Mitchell made her way to Hollywood by way of Mississauga, Ontario, where she was born, and Vancouver, British Columbia, where she moved at age 10. One of her first roles was an appearance on the Canadian TV show Degrassi: The Next Generation, which also helped launch the successful careers of fellow Canadians Nina Dobrev and Drake.

Cobie Smulders

Actress Cobie Smulders speaks onstage during "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" Q&A session during the 2024 Dragon Con at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on August 31, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cobie Smulders is best known for her role as Robin Scherbatsky on How I Met Your Mother between 2005 and 2014. Like her character, Smulders is originally from Canada: She was born in Vancouver, and grew up in White Rock, British Columbia, and later moved to Vancouver.

The Weeknd

Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye attends "The Idol" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2023 in Cannes, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye) is a worldwide star, but his journey started in Toronto, Ontario. As such, the Grammy-winning popstar was honored with the Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour, presented by Canada's Walk of Fame, in 2014. At the time, the organization's CEO said of the singer, "His overall contribution to music in Canada is something to be applauded."

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves attends the "John Wick: Chapter 4" UK Gala Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 06, 2023 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Because Keanu Reeves is such a giant ~Hollywood~ star, it's kind of a curveball that he's actually a Canadian transplant. The John Wick actor was born in Beirut, Lebanon, but spent a solid chunk of his childhood in Toronto, Ontario, with his mother and sister.

Taylor Russell

Taylor Russell attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The incredibly talented Taylor Russell, who had a star turn in Luca Guadagnino's Bones and All opposite Timothée Chalamet, hails from Deep Cove, British Columbia. Her childhood in Canada was idyllic: "My friends’ houses were on the water, and you would take a ferry to get to their house," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2023.

Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen performs on The Other Stage at Day 3 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 23, 2023 in Glastonbury, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Every person with an internet connection or even just a radio knows Carly Rae Jepsen's hit song "Call Me Maybe," but her biography? Not so much. Well, for your information, Jepsen was born in Mission, British Columbia. And before she was an international pop sensation, she actually competed in Canadian Idol circa 2007!

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds, Owner of Wrexham smiles prior to the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Notts County at The Racecourse on April 10, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ryan Reynolds definitely doesn't hide his Canadian-ness—the fact that his Instagram name has been @vancityreynolds for a long time should clue you in for starters. As that nickname suggests, Reynolds was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, and also lived in Vanier, a neighborhood in Ottawa, Ontario, as a kid.

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "The Fall Guy" at Dolby Theatre on April 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ryan Gosling—just like the other famous Ryan, Reynolds—was born and bred in Canada: Gosling was born in London, Ontario, and grew up in Cornwall, Ontario. The actor moved to Los Angeles when he was just 16 years old, and the rest of his career is history.

Rachel McAdams

Rachel McAdams attends Marvel Studios "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on May 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rachel McAdams, unlike her unforgettable character in The Notebook, is not from Charleston, South Carolina. The Mean Girls star was actually born in London, Ontario, and her home state claims her loud and proud: In 2014, the actress was inducted to Canada's Walk of Fame, which is in Toronto.

Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall attends Peacock's "Queer As Folk" world premiere event in Partnership with Outfest's OutFronts Festival at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on June 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Cattrall's most iconic role, as Sex and the City's Samantha Jones, pitched her as an all-American adoptive New Yorker. But the actress who portrayed her? British-Canadian. Yup. Cattrall was born in Liverpool, England, to two Liverpudlian parents, but her family moved to Courtenay, British Columbia when she was just a baby.

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations "The Sympathizer" at Paley Center For Media on June 10, 2024 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sandra Oh is most famous for playing the (American) doctor Cristina Yang on Grey's Anatomy, and the (British-American) spy Eve Polastri on Killing Eve, so you'd be forgiven for not knowing she is in fact from Canada. The actress was born in Nepean, Ontario, and as such is a big fan of saying "sorry."

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Okay, so you probably did know that Justin Bieber was Canadian, but just in case, here's your reminder. The popstar was born in London, Ontario, and as a proud Canadian, he's also a big supporter of hockey—particularly the Toronto Maple Leafs. Go Leafs?

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

