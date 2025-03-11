Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Canadian

For better or worse, Canadians are often mistaken for Americans—and big Hollywood stars are no different. Most people know that celebs like Céline Dion and Justin Bieber are from Canada, but some are much less obvious. Did you know that Seth Rogen is actually Canadian? Sandra Oh? Rachel McAdams?! Keep reading for more stars you didn't know were Canadian.

Joshua Jackson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You likely fell in love with Joshua Jackson when he played Pacey Witter on the Massachusetts-set show Dawson's Creek. Jackson, though, was actually born in Vancouver, British Columbia. His origins are such a central part of his identity that even his Instagram handle is @vancityjax.

Will Arnett

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All of Will Arnett's best known roles—on Arrested Development, BoJack Horseman and 30 Rock—are very much set in the U.S. But the man himself was born in Toronto, Ontario, was inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame in 2019, and is a staunch supporter of the Toronto Maple Leafs hockey team.

Eugene Levy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The beloved actor Eugene Levy, who you'll undoubtedly recognize from Schitt's Creek, American Pie, or New York Minute, was born in Hamilton, Ontario, but later moved to Toronto. That's where he raised his son, one Dan Levy, and daughter, Sarah Levy, both of whom you probably know from Schitt's Creek.

Shenae Grimes-Beech

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You probably recognize Shenae Grimes-Beech as Annie Wilson from 90210 (the revival, not the original series). That said, most of us are less likely to know about the actress' life behind the scenes. One fun fact is that she's originally from Canada, and was born in Toronto, Ontario—now you're that much more prepared for your next game of trivia. You're welcome!

Avan Jogia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Avid Nickelodeon fans will recognize Avan Jogia as Ariana Grande's costar on Victorious, on which he played Beck Oliver. Jogia was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, and in 2016, he served as an ambassador for Canada In A Day. In that role, he encouraged people to share their stories about what Canada meant to them, proving his love for his country at the same time.

Drake

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Drake was born Aubrey Drake Graham in Toronto, Ontario. He first rose to fame as Jimmy Brooks on Canadian series Degrassi: The Next Generation, before his career took a serious U-turn. As we all know, he later became a multi-Grammy Award-winning rapper, with hits like "One Dance" and "Hotline Bling."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dan Levy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dan Levy, the brilliant creator and star of Schitt's Creek, was born and raised in Toronto, Ontario, as the son of fellow Canadian actor Eugene Levy (and brother of Sarah Levy). Before finding global fame, Dan appeared on Canadian show Degrassi, and worked as a host on MTV Canada.

Cory Monteith

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The late Glee star Cory Monteith was originally from Calgary, Alberta, and grew up on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Monteith had strong ties to Canada throughout his life, even working to solve youth homelessness in the country, as reported by Global News.

Michael J. Fox

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael J. Fox most famously starred in the Americana-ridden Back to the Future series, but don't be fooled: The actor and activist is actually Canadian. Fox was born in Edmonton, Alberta, and was deservedly inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame circa 2000.

Mike Myers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mike Myers' two most famous roles involve him doing some serious accent work: In the Shrek franchise, he does a Scottish-like accent, and in the Austin Powers franchise, he does a very convincing British accent. But where's Myers actually from? That's right, Canada. Who knew!

Nina Dobrev

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev was actually born in Sofia, Bulgaria, but moved to Toronto, Ontario, when she was just two years old. A very Canadian thing about her? She rose to fame after her star turn on the show Degrassi: The Next Generation, which also jumpstarted fellow Canadian star Drake's career.

Jim Carrey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The hilarious actor Jim Carrey, of Bruce Almighty and Dumb and Dumber fame, was born in Newmarket, Ontario. In an early stand-up set, Carrey once poked fun at Americans who were constantly remarking that Canada "must have been cold" when he told them where he was from. Thankfully, he found a very funny way to respond to this comment that subverted his "upset."

Elliot Page

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elliot Page, best known for his roles in Juno and The Umbrella Academy, was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia. As a CBC News reporter once put it, in the actor's 2023 memoir Pageboy, "Halifax is as much of a main character as Hollywood," so it's safe to say Page feels a strong connection to his Canadian roots.

Michael Cera

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just like his Juno costar Elliot Page, Michael Cera originally hails from Canada: The Arrested Development actor was born in Brampton, Ontario. The Canadian film critic Richard Crouse once described Cera as having "retained his disarming Canadian politeness" despite having moved to the U.S. a long time ago.

Hayden Christensen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hayden Christensen, AKA Anakin Skywalker, AKA Darth Vader, was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, and raised in the suburbs of Toronto, Ontario, from age five. Speaking of working with director Deborah Chow, Christensen once told Complex Canada, "we definitely bonded over our Canadian-ness."

Seth Rogen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sorry to hit you with this bombshell, but famous comedic actor Seth Rogen is in fact Canadian. The Hollywood star was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, and in 2018, he was inducted to Canada's Walk of Fame alongside his longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg.

Pamela Anderson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The iconic actress Pamela Anderson was born in Ladysmith, British Columbia, and in 2006, she was inducted to Canada's Walk of Fame. Anderson famously moved back to Vancouver Island in 2020, as part of a journey of self-discovery which she called "a homecoming" in a 2024 interview.

Matthew Perry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The late Friends star Matthew Perry was both Canadian and American. Though he was born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, he moved with his Canadian mother to Ottawa, Ontario, after his parents' divorce. After a book tour stop in Toronto in 2022, he wrote on Instagram, "Oh Canada, how I’ve missed you! So nice being back to my home country to share a glimpse of my story with you all."

Shania Twain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though country music is often associated with the American South, Canada also has a rich history of the genre. It's safe to say that over her decades-long career, Shania Twain (born in Windsor, Ontario) has risen to the helm of Canadian country, thanks to smash hits like "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" and "Any Man of Mine."

Winnie Harlow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Winnie Harlow, born Chantelle Brown-Young, was born in Mississauga, Ontario, and has made her country proud throughout her career. In 2023, the United Nations Association in Canada presented the supermodel with the Global Citizens Award for "shattering norms" and for "her profound advocacy for diversity and female empowerment."

Shay Mitchell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shay Mitchell made her way to Hollywood by way of Mississauga, Ontario, where she was born, and Vancouver, British Columbia, where she moved at age 10. One of her first roles was an appearance on the Canadian TV show Degrassi: The Next Generation, which also helped launch the successful careers of fellow Canadians Nina Dobrev and Drake.

Cobie Smulders

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cobie Smulders is best known for her role as Robin Scherbatsky on How I Met Your Mother between 2005 and 2014. Like her character, Smulders is originally from Canada: She was born in Vancouver, and grew up in White Rock, British Columbia, and later moved to Vancouver.

The Weeknd

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye) is a worldwide star, but his journey started in Toronto, Ontario. As such, the Grammy-winning popstar was honored with the Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour, presented by Canada's Walk of Fame, in 2014. At the time, the organization's CEO said of the singer, "His overall contribution to music in Canada is something to be applauded."

Keanu Reeves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Because Keanu Reeves is such a giant ~Hollywood~ star, it's kind of a curveball that he's actually a Canadian transplant. The John Wick actor was born in Beirut, Lebanon, but spent a solid chunk of his childhood in Toronto, Ontario, with his mother and sister.

Taylor Russell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The incredibly talented Taylor Russell, who had a star turn in Luca Guadagnino's Bones and All opposite Timothée Chalamet, hails from Deep Cove, British Columbia. Her childhood in Canada was idyllic: "My friends’ houses were on the water, and you would take a ferry to get to their house," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2023.

Carly Rae Jepsen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Every person with an internet connection or even just a radio knows Carly Rae Jepsen's hit song "Call Me Maybe," but her biography? Not so much. Well, for your information, Jepsen was born in Mission, British Columbia. And before she was an international pop sensation, she actually competed in Canadian Idol circa 2007!

Ryan Reynolds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ryan Reynolds definitely doesn't hide his Canadian-ness—the fact that his Instagram name has been @vancityreynolds for a long time should clue you in for starters. As that nickname suggests, Reynolds was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, and also lived in Vanier, a neighborhood in Ottawa, Ontario, as a kid.

Ryan Gosling

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ryan Gosling—just like the other famous Ryan, Reynolds—was born and bred in Canada: Gosling was born in London, Ontario, and grew up in Cornwall, Ontario. The actor moved to Los Angeles when he was just 16 years old, and the rest of his career is history.

Rachel McAdams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rachel McAdams, unlike her unforgettable character in The Notebook, is not from Charleston, South Carolina. The Mean Girls star was actually born in London, Ontario, and her home state claims her loud and proud: In 2014, the actress was inducted to Canada's Walk of Fame, which is in Toronto.

Kim Cattrall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Cattrall's most iconic role, as Sex and the City's Samantha Jones, pitched her as an all-American adoptive New Yorker. But the actress who portrayed her? British-Canadian. Yup. Cattrall was born in Liverpool, England, to two Liverpudlian parents, but her family moved to Courtenay, British Columbia when she was just a baby.

Sandra Oh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sandra Oh is most famous for playing the (American) doctor Cristina Yang on Grey's Anatomy, and the (British-American) spy Eve Polastri on Killing Eve, so you'd be forgiven for not knowing she is in fact from Canada. The actress was born in Nepean, Ontario, and as such is a big fan of saying "sorry."

Justin Bieber

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Okay, so you probably did know that Justin Bieber was Canadian, but just in case, here's your reminder. The popstar was born in London, Ontario, and as a proud Canadian, he's also a big supporter of hockey—particularly the Toronto Maple Leafs. Go Leafs?