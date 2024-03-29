‘Saturday Night Live’ Alum Cecily Strong Is Engaged—and the Proposal Absolutely Did Not Go According to Plan

Saturday Night Live alum Cecily Strong has been pretty private about her love life, but here’s what we do know: she’s engaged (congratulations!), and the proposal didn’t go according to plan.
While appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Strong quipped to the host “I got engaged. You always said, ‘No one will ever love you, and you’ll never get married.’ You were wrong!”
Strong said the proposal “was not a surprise, but I am kind of a detective,” adding that the couple had “talked about getting married.” She may have known it was coming, but didn’t know exactly when—and a goof from her now-fiancé made the leadup to the proposal even more memorable.
“One day he was like, ‘I’m so inundated with emails and texts. Look at this,’” Strong told Meyers. “And he showed me his phone, and the first text was from a friend and it said, ‘How did it go? *Ring emoji.*’”
Strong continued, “And then I was like, ‘Oh, oh no, should I?’ and he went, ‘Did you see that?’ and I was like, ‘I could try very hard to lie but’—so then I knew.”
She then told him “I was like, ‘Whenever you want to do it, that’ll be the surprise,’” Strong said. “And then I had kind of a rough night in December, and I was like, ‘Can I just wear the damn ring now?’ And so that’s how we got engaged.”
And that’s not where the hiccups stopped: “I don’t know my ring size—I wear, like, every size ring,” Strong said. “So, he took one of those, and it was five sizes too big. I was wearing it on my index finger for a long time—not as a statement, it just would’ve fallen off.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Hey, all’s well that ends well, and all that really matters, at the end of the day, is that Strong is happy, in love, and, now, the owner of a new ring (that has hopefully been resized).
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Prince William Is Making Sure Princess Kate Doesn’t Feel Alone During This Difficult Season
“I know their priority will be to look after each other.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
When Princess Kate Makes Her Return to Royal Duty, She’ll “Come Back Even More Passionate”
One week after announcing her cancer diagnosis publicly, Kate remains sidelined from royal duty for an undetermined amount of time.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Marie Claire's Power Play
By Marie Claire Editors Published