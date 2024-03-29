‘Saturday Night Live’ Alum Cecily Strong Is Engaged—and the Proposal Absolutely Did Not Go According to Plan

Saturday Night Live alum Cecily Strong has been pretty private about her love life, but here’s what we do know: she’s engaged (congratulations!), and the proposal didn’t go according to plan .

While appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Strong quipped to the host “I got engaged. You always said, ‘No one will ever love you, and you’ll never get married.’ You were wrong!”

Strong dished to Meyers that she had gotten engaged recently. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Strong said the proposal “was not a surprise, but I am kind of a detective,” adding that the couple had “talked about getting married.” She may have known it was coming, but didn’t know exactly when—and a goof from her now-fiancé made the leadup to the proposal even more memorable.

“One day he was like, ‘I’m so inundated with emails and texts. Look at this,’” Strong told Meyers. “And he showed me his phone, and the first text was from a friend and it said, ‘How did it go? *Ring emoji.*’”

Strong has been private about her personal life, but laughed about her proposal gone array. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Strong continued, “And then I was like, ‘Oh, oh no, should I?’ and he went, ‘Did you see that?’ and I was like, ‘I could try very hard to lie but’—so then I knew.”

She then told him “I was like, ‘Whenever you want to do it, that’ll be the surprise,’” Strong said. “And then I had kind of a rough night in December, and I was like, ‘Can I just wear the damn ring now?’ And so that’s how we got engaged.”

At the end of the day, all that really matters is that Strong found her person, botched proposal or not. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And that’s not where the hiccups stopped: “I don’t know my ring size—I wear, like, every size ring,” Strong said. “So, he took one of those, and it was five sizes too big. I was wearing it on my index finger for a long time—not as a statement, it just would’ve fallen off.”

Hey, all’s well that ends well, and all that really matters, at the end of the day, is that Strong is happy, in love, and, now, the owner of a new ring (that has hopefully been resized).